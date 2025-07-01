Yamaha MT-03 Vs R3: What's The Difference Between These Motorcycles?

Aside from their different missions and some cosmetic differences, Yamaha sport bikes share a lot of technology with the company's line of naked bikes. We'll get into their similarities farther down the page, but it's the differences that will make one or the other more appealing to different rider types.

The first thing that you'll notice when comparing the two motorcycles side-by-side is that the $4,999 (plus $600 Destination Charge and $350 Supply Chain Surcharge) Yamaha MT-03 is a naked-style bike, whereas the YZF-R3 (MSRP $5,499 + $600 Destination Charge and $350 Supply Chain Surcharge) has the sport bike style. While the MT-03 has just enough body panels, cowlings, and fairings to cover the headlight, fenders, gas tank, and under-seat subframe, its exposed engine, gearbox, radiator, and front forks set it apart from the R3's fairing-clad aerodynamic appearance. The R3 even has a windscreen, which is a feature lacking on the MT-03.

The bikes offer different ergonomics as well, so one might be more comfortable than the other depending on your preferences. As a sport bike, the R3 puts the rider in a more aggressive position, while the MT-03 has a more relaxed and upright riding position.