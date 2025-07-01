Yamaha MT-03 Vs R3: What's The Difference Between These Motorcycles?
Aside from their different missions and some cosmetic differences, Yamaha sport bikes share a lot of technology with the company's line of naked bikes. We'll get into their similarities farther down the page, but it's the differences that will make one or the other more appealing to different rider types.
The first thing that you'll notice when comparing the two motorcycles side-by-side is that the $4,999 (plus $600 Destination Charge and $350 Supply Chain Surcharge) Yamaha MT-03 is a naked-style bike, whereas the YZF-R3 (MSRP $5,499 + $600 Destination Charge and $350 Supply Chain Surcharge) has the sport bike style. While the MT-03 has just enough body panels, cowlings, and fairings to cover the headlight, fenders, gas tank, and under-seat subframe, its exposed engine, gearbox, radiator, and front forks set it apart from the R3's fairing-clad aerodynamic appearance. The R3 even has a windscreen, which is a feature lacking on the MT-03.
The bikes offer different ergonomics as well, so one might be more comfortable than the other depending on your preferences. As a sport bike, the R3 puts the rider in a more aggressive position, while the MT-03 has a more relaxed and upright riding position.
How do the Yamaha MT-03 and the R3 differ mechanically?
As far as the engines and performance specs for both bikes there's only one difference between the Yamaha MT-03 and R3, according to specs provided by Yamaha itself. They both feature the same liquid-cooled 321cc inline twin four-stroke with dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder, and an 11.2 compression ratio. Fuel is delivered through Yamaha's fuel injection system and ignition is provided by TCI (transistor-controlled ignition).
The transmission for both bikes consists of a six-speed gearbox and Yamaha's "Assist & Slipper" multiplate wet clutch. Power is delivered to the 140/70-17 rear tire through a chain final drive. The front tire is also the same 110/70-17, as are the inverted front forks, adjustable single rear shock, and single disc brake rotors, both front and rear.
Both bikes carry up to 3.7 gallons of gasoline and have an identical wet weight of 373 pounds. However, the MT-03 has an estimated fuel economy of 62 mpg while the R3's estimated fuel economy is 56 mpg. The difference in estimated mpg is odd given the identical specs for their power trains and similar top speed of the R3 compared to the top speed of the MT-03. Perhaps the R3's fairings aren't as aerodynamic as they appear.