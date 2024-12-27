Every Yamaha Sport Bike You Can Buy, Ranked From Cheapest To Most Expensive

There are few sport bike lines with as much heritage as Yamaha's YZF family of motorcycles. Whether it's the iconic YZF-R1, the mid-priced YZF-R7, or the entry-level YZF-R3, Yamaha has released many excellent sport bikes over the years, catering to almost every kind of rider out there. Well, those who want a sport bike, at least.

That lineage continues to this day, with five models in the current YZF family to choose from, including a brand-new Yamaha model joining the family for 2025: the YZF-R9 slots between the YZF-R7 and the race-ready YZF-R1. Altogether, this a small lineup for sure, especially compared to Kawasaki's wide range of Ninja sport bikes. However, what Yamaha gives up in quantity it sure makes up for in quality: The YZF-R1 is commonly hailed as one of the best high-performance motorcycles out there, and even the 300cc YZF-R3 has consistently earned high praise from the motoring press.

If you're in the market for a sport bike, you could do a lot worse than consider one of Yamaha's offerings. Here's a quick look at all five models, listed from most expensive to least (not including destination fees).

