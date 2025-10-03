Is The Yamaha XSR700 A Good Bike, And Is It Fast? Here's What Owners Say

They've got nostalgic café-racer styling, but Yamaha's XSR motorcycles haven't been around long. They were introduced in 2016, capitalizing on a trend towards what Yamaha calls "modern classic" motorcycles. So what do owners think of them? We dug deep into online forums to find user opinions and owner reviews, and the consensus is generally, yes, owners seem to really enjoy their XSR700s.

Owner reviews highlight the low-RPM torque and the fact that the power is still exciting even after years of ownership. The sound of the stock exhaust seems to be a high point for owners too, with a pleasant series of acceleration acoustics, but swapping it out for an aftermarket exhaust system really frees up some lovely sounds. Riders who picked the XSR700 for their first bike praise the bike's easy-to-ride nature, with a smooth clutch and easy customization options. The XSR, like other café bikes and naked sport bikes, has no fairings, so it's easy to access all the major components for maintenance.

Is it fast? Well, that's a matter of perspective. Riders have taken their XSR700's well above 130 mph (213 kph), which is certainly fast enough to break any speed limit in the United States (and then some), but it's not the kind of speed you'd expect from sport bikes. As such, the XSR700 will have a hard time keeping up with the fastest bikes in Yamaha history on a racetrack, but it's still plenty quick.