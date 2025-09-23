It's Ducati's Cheapest Motorcycle, But The 2025 Scrambler Isn't Just For Beginners

With so many high-horsepower motorcycles available these days, it's easy to get caught up in spec-sheet racing. Before we even swing our leg over the seat, we want to know how much power a motorcycle has, how fast it is, and how it'll hold up in a head-to-head battle against other bikes on some theoretical top-speed runway that we magically have at our disposal. I'm certainly guilty of judging a bike by its numbers ahead of the riding experience, no matter how much I try to avoid it. But motorcycles like the Ducati Scrambler won't be bullied into a war of wheelies or intimidated into a battle of brute force. It takes a more authentic approach.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

A lot of motorcycle manufacturers are happy to offer you a modern café bike or throw some classic sheet metal on top of a modern engine and frame, but the 2025 Ducati Scrambler does more than that. It is moderately powered, reasonably priced, and designed with the sort of style that will turn heads just about everywhere you go. It's not the fastest bike in its segment, nor is it the most technologically advanced, but that doesn't keep it from being desirable and fun to ride.