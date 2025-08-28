Which Ducati Motorcycle Is Best For Beginner Riders?
Sometimes, a motorcycle brand is just calling your name. Whether it's the aesthetic they've cultivated, the built-in brand name cache, race-winning history, or even an affinity for the engines that a particular motorcycle manufacturer makes. There are plenty of reasons to be a brand loyalist before you've even bought a bike or, at the very least, a brand enthusiast. Ducati, one of the world's premium motorcycle manufacturers, could easily be that brand for a lot of aspiring motorcycle riders. Ducati manufactures incredible sport bikes, high-powered street fighters, and they've even expanded their lineup recently to include dirt bikes. But Ducati doesn't exactly do beginner bikes, at least not in the typical sense of the word.
Beginner bikes, at least the ones we recommend here at SlashGear, are typically low on power and priced very reasonably. When you include destination fees, none of Ducati's bikes have a starting price under $10,000, which might be a bit high for someone starting out. So which bike is the best choice for beginners dead-set on getting a Ducati? In my opinion, it's the Scrambler.
I've been riding motorcycles for years, evaluating and testing lots of bikes along the way (including several Ducatis), and it's my belief that the Scrambler is the best Ducati for beginners. It's reasonably priced (the lowest of any Ducati), has approachable levels of power, and it has classic cafe-racer styling to sweeten the deal.
Power and pricing
There are several versions of the Scrambler, many of which are powered by an L-Twin 803cc engine that makes 73 horsepower and 48.1 lb-ft of torque. That's more than any rider really needs on their first motorcycle, but it's still a manageable level of power. The larger Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro uses a 1,079cc L-Twin that makes 86 hp and 65 lb-ft, and we'd recommend beginners steer clear of that more-powerful bike.
The Icon Dark is the least-expensive version of the Scrambler, and it has an MSRP of $10,990 (including $995 destination fee). It's blacked out and seems relatively bare bones, but there's some notably modern equipment. A small but premium 4.3-inch rider display gives you the typical information like speed and RPMs, but it also has smartphone connectivity and control over traction control and the multiple rider modes. A quick-shifter is standard too, a rare feature on most beginner bikes.
The Icon, Full Throttle, and Nightshift trim levels of the Scrambler all add a bit more in the way of aesthetically-pleasing changes like unique color schemes and painted wheels, but they cost a bit more — as much as $13,390 (including destination fee) in the case of the Nightshift and Full Throttle models. Regardless of which trim level you choose, Ducati also offers a number of customization options like mirrors, seats, and side cases to make the bike a bit unique before you ever leave the dealership.
Other options if the Scrambler doesn't do it for you
The Scrambler's cafe-style looks might not be what everyone is looking for — especially shoppers who want a Ducati for its sporty vibes. And, it's not the cheapest bike on the market, which may deter new buyers. So if you're a beginner, where else can you look for affordable options? Well, it's no surprise that Yamaha, Honda, and Kawasaki all make excellent beginner bikes with less power and much smaller price tags.
Kawasaki offers a number of smaller and less-expensive bikes, including the angular Ninja bikes. Beginner Honda bikes include the cruiser Rebel lineup and some smaller CBR and CB branded sport bikes. As if that weren't enough, Yamaha also offers several strong beginner bikes, many of which have sporty vibes. The R3 and MT-03 in particular are top choices for their reasonable prices and approachable power levels. If you're unrelentingly focused on buying something with a Ducati badge, the Monster is available too, but with 111 horsepower and a starting price of $13,990 (including destination fee), it's probably best left to riders with some additional experience.