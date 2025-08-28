Which Ducati Motorcycle Is Best For Beginner Riders?

Sometimes, a motorcycle brand is just calling your name. Whether it's the aesthetic they've cultivated, the built-in brand name cache, race-winning history, or even an affinity for the engines that a particular motorcycle manufacturer makes. There are plenty of reasons to be a brand loyalist before you've even bought a bike or, at the very least, a brand enthusiast. Ducati, one of the world's premium motorcycle manufacturers, could easily be that brand for a lot of aspiring motorcycle riders. Ducati manufactures incredible sport bikes, high-powered street fighters, and they've even expanded their lineup recently to include dirt bikes. But Ducati doesn't exactly do beginner bikes, at least not in the typical sense of the word.

Beginner bikes, at least the ones we recommend here at SlashGear, are typically low on power and priced very reasonably. When you include destination fees, none of Ducati's bikes have a starting price under $10,000, which might be a bit high for someone starting out. So which bike is the best choice for beginners dead-set on getting a Ducati? In my opinion, it's the Scrambler.

I've been riding motorcycles for years, evaluating and testing lots of bikes along the way (including several Ducatis), and it's my belief that the Scrambler is the best Ducati for beginners. It's reasonably priced (the lowest of any Ducati), has approachable levels of power, and it has classic cafe-racer styling to sweeten the deal.