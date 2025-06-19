Is The Ducati Scrambler 800 A Good Beginner Bike? Here's What Owners Say

The Ducati Scrambler 800 (now known simply as the Ducati Scrambler) is the Italian brand's entry-level bike. It's the least expensive bike that Ducati sells new and in some ways, it's the most approachable. The Scrambler is an all-road sort of machine with knobby-looking tires, an upright seating position, and it's available in several stylish trims to fit your preferred aesthetic. And it doesn't hurt that for a relatively approachable price; you're now riding on a Ducati — one of the most recognized and respected names on two wheels. On the flip side, even the cheapest Ducati isn't cheap. The Scrambler starts at $9,995 (plus destination fees) for the basic Icon Dark trim and only goes up from there. There are dozens of choices, available from nearly every brand that undercut the Scrambler. What's more, 800cc's of displacement isn't what we'd typically associate with beginner bikes. Smaller 300cc and 500cc bikes typically have more approachable levels of power that go with their smaller price tags.

According to some owners, though, the Scrambler is an excellent first bike. Commenters online say they are easy platforms to learn on, and that the riding position is ideal. They also praise the Scrambler's evocative soundtrack. But other owners lament high repair and ownership costs associated with Ducati ownership — not a great starting point for a beginner bike. Whether or not it's the right beginner bike for you will likely depend on factors like your budget and your potential desire to upgrade over the years.