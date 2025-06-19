Is The Ducati Scrambler 800 A Good Beginner Bike? Here's What Owners Say
The Ducati Scrambler 800 (now known simply as the Ducati Scrambler) is the Italian brand's entry-level bike. It's the least expensive bike that Ducati sells new and in some ways, it's the most approachable. The Scrambler is an all-road sort of machine with knobby-looking tires, an upright seating position, and it's available in several stylish trims to fit your preferred aesthetic. And it doesn't hurt that for a relatively approachable price; you're now riding on a Ducati — one of the most recognized and respected names on two wheels. On the flip side, even the cheapest Ducati isn't cheap. The Scrambler starts at $9,995 (plus destination fees) for the basic Icon Dark trim and only goes up from there. There are dozens of choices, available from nearly every brand that undercut the Scrambler. What's more, 800cc's of displacement isn't what we'd typically associate with beginner bikes. Smaller 300cc and 500cc bikes typically have more approachable levels of power that go with their smaller price tags.
According to some owners, though, the Scrambler is an excellent first bike. Commenters online say they are easy platforms to learn on, and that the riding position is ideal. They also praise the Scrambler's evocative soundtrack. But other owners lament high repair and ownership costs associated with Ducati ownership — not a great starting point for a beginner bike. Whether or not it's the right beginner bike for you will likely depend on factors like your budget and your potential desire to upgrade over the years.
Dissension among the ranks
The Scrambler has 73 horsepower and 48 lb-ft of torque, which is a pretty robust amount for a beginner motorcycle, especially one that only weighs about 400 pounds. By comparison, a bike like the Royal Enfield 650, which we consider to be amongst the best bikes for beginners, has just 40 horsepower — and even that is stout for a first timer. The relative power levels for different motorcycles should definitely be part of the shopping process when looking for your first bike, and some owners believe that the Scrambler has the right amount of power so a test ride might help you decide. If you plan on upgrading eventually, buying a bike that can grow with you is a potential strategy too — just be cautious before fully opening the taps.
Some other downsides that owners note is the difficulty associated with finding a service center for your Scrambler if you live in a rural area. If you plan on doing your own maintenance, servicing the bike could be more expensive than the average motorcycle due to higher parts costs from the Italian manufacturer. Depending on what you're looking for out of your beginner bike, there are some excellent alternatives to the Ducati Scrambler including the aforementioned SV650 or the less-expensive Honda SLC500. Want a powerful, stylish, new Italian motorcycle? The Scrambler might be right up your alley. But for less money, you can still get on something with two wheels that's sleek and fun to ride.