5 Alternatives To The Ducati Scrambler

Ducati gets a lot of credit for their red, racetrack-ready bikes: two-wheeled machines infused with passion and speed, directed at the purest of the motorcycle purists. More than just fast and evocative, though, Ducati's are known for being some of the most stylish bikes and having a number of iconic designs. One bike that's certainly embraced its aesthetic is the Ducati Scrambler – a bike with cafe-racer looks but with the benefit of modern power levels. The Scrambler is powered by an 803cc L-Twin engine that produces 73 horsepower and 48 lb-ft of torque, giving it plenty of grunt, especially considering its relatively svelte 388-pound curb weight. It rides on Pirelli mud-terrain tires, too, giving it some extra capability in the dirt but keeping it planted on the asphalt.

Price-wise, the Scrambler is Ducati's least-expensive bike, slotting in beneath models like the naked Monster+ and the Hypermotard – but it's not exactly cheap. The Scrambler is priced starting at $10,995 plus destination fees, with some trim levels priced as high as $12,395 plus destination. That's a reasonable price range for what the Scrambler provides, but it's high enough that several competitors have the opportunity to slide in at a lower price or with more power and grab your attention. Plenty of motorcycle manufacturers currently make naked, cafe-racer style bikes with impressive engines, lots of features, and affordable prices – so let's take a look at the competition and see what stands out.

