5 Alternatives To The Ducati Scrambler
Ducati gets a lot of credit for their red, racetrack-ready bikes: two-wheeled machines infused with passion and speed, directed at the purest of the motorcycle purists. More than just fast and evocative, though, Ducati's are known for being some of the most stylish bikes and having a number of iconic designs. One bike that's certainly embraced its aesthetic is the Ducati Scrambler – a bike with cafe-racer looks but with the benefit of modern power levels. The Scrambler is powered by an 803cc L-Twin engine that produces 73 horsepower and 48 lb-ft of torque, giving it plenty of grunt, especially considering its relatively svelte 388-pound curb weight. It rides on Pirelli mud-terrain tires, too, giving it some extra capability in the dirt but keeping it planted on the asphalt.
Price-wise, the Scrambler is Ducati's least-expensive bike, slotting in beneath models like the naked Monster+ and the Hypermotard – but it's not exactly cheap. The Scrambler is priced starting at $10,995 plus destination fees, with some trim levels priced as high as $12,395 plus destination. That's a reasonable price range for what the Scrambler provides, but it's high enough that several competitors have the opportunity to slide in at a lower price or with more power and grab your attention. Plenty of motorcycle manufacturers currently make naked, cafe-racer style bikes with impressive engines, lots of features, and affordable prices – so let's take a look at the competition and see what stands out.
Yamaha XSR900 - big power and retro style
Yamaha's XSR lineup is big on retro style. Both the XSR 700 and XSR 900 make great alternatives to bikes like the Scrambler, but the XSR 900 is the closest match when it comes to price and power. Like the Scrambler, the XSR 900 offers a naked cafe-racer look with a single circular headlight, an exposed engine and frame, and lots of retro character. Starting prices for the old-school Yamaha start at $10,299 (plus a $575 destination fee), which is slightly less than the least-expensive Scrambler and several thousand less than the higher trim levels of the Ducati.
The XSR gets its power from a three-cylinder 890cc engine with a lot of grunt – enough to make it a bike that's best suited for more experienced riders. Yamaha doesn't list torque and horsepower specs, but when Cycle World put one on a dyno, a 2022 XSR 900 made a healthy 106 horsepower and 63 lb-ft of torque. The XSR is a bit heavier than the Ducati at 425 pounds, but the extra power means it's plenty fast. LED lighting, a digital TFT display for the rider, standard cruise control, and features like a front wheel lift control system (so you don't accidentally pop sky-high wheelies) all make the experience of riding an XSR feel substantially premium. Even if they were priced exactly the same, the XSR 900 would still make a strong competitor for the Scrambler, but the slightly lower price makes things even more appealing.
Kawasaki Z900RS - lots of cafe racer vibes
Kawasaki offers a number of naked bikes in their Z lineup, ranging from the mini Z125 PRO all the way up to the hyper-powerful supercharged Z H2, but the best Kawasaki competition for the Scrambler comes in the form of the Z900RS. The smaller Z650 is also worth a look, and with a starting price of just $8,899, it certainly undercuts the Scrambler significantly. Plus, it beats out the Ducati when it comes to power, producing 48.5 lb-ft of torque. The Z900RS, however, is priced right in line with the Scrambler and offers big power advantages.
The Z900RS's four-cylinder 948cc engine makes a whopping 125 horsepower and 72.3 lb-ft of torque. The Z900RS, like the Scrambler, is available with a few different trims, and it has classic styling in every configuration. For 2025, the Z900RS can be had in standard form as the Z900RS ABS, with an added front cowl with the Z900RS Cafe trim, or with a number of added features like gold wheels, upgraded suspension, and upgraded brakes via the SE trim level. Pricing ranges from $12,649 (plus $800 destination fee) on the base trim level up to $14,149 on the top SE, which may put it out of range of some Scrambler shoppers, but there's no denying the extra style and power that's provided for the price.
Honda SCL500 - best for beginners
It's hard to deny the appeal of an extremely affordable Honda, regardless of what form it takes – but in this case, it's an approachable Scrambler alternative for beginner riders. The SCL's 471cc parallel-twin engine is the same powerplant that motivates bikes like the Rebel 500, the CBR500R, and the CB500F – all of which make strong cases as great beginner bikes of their own. In the SCL, the parallel-twin puts out 46 horsepower – less than the Scrambler but more manageable for most newcomers. The SCL's Dunlop tires are what Honda calls "blocked," and they're more dirt-friendly than the street-focused rubber you'll get on the Yamaha and Kawasaki, even if they aren't fully committed off-road tires. More than just a change in dirt performance, though, the Honda's tires give it a more Scrambler-adjacent look.
The Honda SCL500 is significantly less expensive than the Ducati Scrambler, checking in at just $6,799 (plus a $600 destination fee) and while it isn't a tower of power like the XSR or the Z900, it's got plenty of performance for daily transportation. It's also available with a number of accessories like "rally" footpegs, heated grips, a headlight cover/cowl, and all the cargo-carrying contraptions you can imagine, so there's no shortage of places to spend your savings if you opt for the much-less-expensive Honda.
Suzuki SV650 - easy to ride and priced to modify
Since it isn't quite a beginner bike, and it isn't as powerful as bikes like the Z900, the Suzuki SV650 is a great choice for riders who want something that fits into the same sweet spot as the Scrambler. Powered by a 645cc V-twin engine, the SV650 puts out 68.2 horsepower and 42.9 lb-ft of torque (according to Cycle World). That's significantly more than bikes like the SCL500 but not much less than the Scrambler. It weighs in at 437 pounds, so the SV is not much heavier than the Ducati, so it's likely to have no problem keeping up around town or when the roads get a bit curvy.
The Suzuki SV650 has an aesthetically pleasing exposed trellis frame and the requisite circular-single-headlight, but it doesn't have the same scrambler vibes as the Ducati, and it doesn't have quasi-knobby tires like the Honda. Thankfully, it is competitively priced. Starting at just $7,949 (plus $560 for destination and freight), the SV leaves a lot of room for modification. With the extra cash fitting your SV with a stylish exhaust, a custom seat, or some off-road tires should be well within budget.
Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro - when the standard bike just isn't enough
Bikes like the standard Scrambler are a bit better for beginners, at least when it comes to Ducatis. But if you want the same vibes with more performance, the Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro will fit the bill. Powered by a 1,079cc L-twin engine, the 1100 Sport Pro makes 86 horsepower and 65 lb-ft of torque — not huge jumps, but enough to make a significant difference in the riding experience. The 1100 Sport Pro also uses fully adjustable Öhlins suspension, with gold front forks and Brembo brakes to further add to the upscale vibe.
The 1100 Sport Pro's exquisitely winding dual exhaust pipes, along with its matte-black paint and its low, flat handlebars, all contribute to a custom look right out of the factory. At a glance, the 1100 Sport Pro seems like it has already been prepped for a race in the dirt. Of course, all this style and power come at a cost; the starting price for a Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro is $17,195 –- a big jump over any of the previously mentioned bikes.