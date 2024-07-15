How Much Horsepower Does The Kawasaki Z900 Have And What's The Top Speed?

US motorcycle registration from 2002 to 2021 doubled from 4.3 million to 8.6 million, per the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, indicating the rising popularity of two-wheeled transport. According to Motorcyclesdata.com, Kawasaki is among the top three bike manufacturers of 2024 in the American market. It's not difficult to understand the draw of recognizable models like the Kawasaki Ninja, Vulcan, and KX. However, the company's supernaked line, which includes the Z900 series, has garnered interest due to compelling tech and value. When comparing a naked bike versus a sport bike, there are several differences. But most notably, a naked bike features fewer body panels and an exposed engine. A supernaked motorcycle is an even more robust naked bike that packs a more powerful punch.

The 2024 Kawasaki line-up includes the Z900 ABS, Z900 SE ABS, Z900RS ABS, Z900RS Cafe, Z900RS SE ABS and special edition packages that include upgraded suspension and braking systems, along with a host of other add-ons. With a brawny 948cc 4-stroke, 4-cylinder engine, the Z900 produces 123.3 bhp (125 horsepower). While Kawasaki hasn't posted official figures, some reviewers claim a top speed of around 155 mph. Of course, top speed can be affected by a variety of factors, such as weather conditions, and the weight of the rider.