How Much Horsepower Does The Kawasaki Z900 Have And What's The Top Speed?
US motorcycle registration from 2002 to 2021 doubled from 4.3 million to 8.6 million, per the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, indicating the rising popularity of two-wheeled transport. According to Motorcyclesdata.com, Kawasaki is among the top three bike manufacturers of 2024 in the American market. It's not difficult to understand the draw of recognizable models like the Kawasaki Ninja, Vulcan, and KX. However, the company's supernaked line, which includes the Z900 series, has garnered interest due to compelling tech and value. When comparing a naked bike versus a sport bike, there are several differences. But most notably, a naked bike features fewer body panels and an exposed engine. A supernaked motorcycle is an even more robust naked bike that packs a more powerful punch.
The 2024 Kawasaki line-up includes the Z900 ABS, Z900 SE ABS, Z900RS ABS, Z900RS Cafe, Z900RS SE ABS and special edition packages that include upgraded suspension and braking systems, along with a host of other add-ons. With a brawny 948cc 4-stroke, 4-cylinder engine, the Z900 produces 123.3 bhp (125 horsepower). While Kawasaki hasn't posted official figures, some reviewers claim a top speed of around 155 mph. Of course, top speed can be affected by a variety of factors, such as weather conditions, and the weight of the rider.
The Z900 and Z900RS models
Starting at $9,899, the 2024 Z900 ABS has a menacing look, and features ABS (anti-lock braking system), which is something to consider when looking for the safest motorcycles to ride. The bike includes Kawasaki's traction control system, which works to limit rear wheel spin for enhanced control. The Z900 ABS also comes with selectable power modes that can control the throttle and engine performance from all-out to a more sedate ride. The 2024 Z900 SE ABS is priced at $11,399 and offers a few additions to the Z900 ABS. The SE includes an Öhlins S46 rear shock and Brembo front brake.
For those who want a more vintage look, the 2024 Z900 RS ABS, Z900RS Café ABS, and Z900 RS SE ABS provide that retro aesthetic. With the same 948cc engine as the other models, the Z900 RS variants start at $12,149. They include Kawasaki's ERGO-FIT system with swappable parts to customize rider comfort. The Z900RS Café ABS for $12,899 provides a classic front headlight cowl. The Café model also made our list of the best retro-style motorcycles on the market right now. The Z900 RS SE ABS is listed for $14,149, and comes with the Öhlins S46 rear shock and Brembo front brakes, a yellow, gold, and black color scheme, and a slightly more upright riding position.
Z900 and Z900 RS special packages
When choosing either the Z900 ABS or Z900 SE ABS, you have the option to add the performance package for an additional $1,219.95. This add-on includes protective fuel tank enhancements like a tank and knee pad set. You'll also receive a rugged radiator trim grate that prevents road debris from bouncing up into the bike and damaging it. Finally, this package also comes with an Akrapovic slip-on muffler that both reduces weight, and provides a richer exhaust note.
If you prefer the nostalgic design of the Z900 RS, you have the option to equip the Retro Performance Package for $2,069.95. Included in this add-on is an Akrapovic slip-on exhaust, and shiny trim for the instrument cluster. To help protect vital bike parts from damage, this package also includes frame sliders, front axle sliders, and a radiator plate. Lastly, the center stand and passenger bar provide additional convenience to round out the motorcycle's feature set.