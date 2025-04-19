Ducati's Desmo450 MX Dirt Bike: How Much HP Will It Produce & What Does It Cost?
You might know Ducati for their fast, track-oriented bikes or their reputation for expensive, high-end motorcycles. But they're expanding with the all-new Ducati Desmo450 MX, and it might just change your opinion about the Italian motorcycle manufacturer. The Desmo450 is a dirt bike with a four-stroke, single-cylinder, 449.6cc engine that produces 63.5 horsepower and 39.5 lb-ft of torque. Horsepower peaks at 9,400 rpm while torque reaches its peak at 7,500 rpm. From there, the Desmo450 braps and burbles its way up to its 11,900 rpm rev limit. This high redline, according to Ducati, limits the need to shift early on the racetrack and gives Ducati racers an advantage.
As you'd probably expect from Ducati, the Desmo450 MX is only available in Ducati Red. MSRP for the Desmo450 MX is $11,495 before adding any options or accessories — and there are plenty of those available. A complete titanium exhaust, for example, will run you $2,190. A racing silencer is $1,390, a set of replacement fairings is $200, and an engine guard will set you back $129. Unique brake calipers for racing, different front and rear sprockets, a racing seat, and a Ducati-branded service stand are all available too. Open up your wallet and you'll have all the gear you need for race day.
A bit more about Ducati's all-new dirt bike
The Desmo450 is relatively lightweight, with a quoted curb weight of just 231 pounds. The seat height is average for the class at 38.2 inches, with adjustable handlebars to help riders of most heights feel comfortable and well-placed in the saddle. Ducati achieved that light curb weight by using an aluminum frame and a reduced number of welds, limiting the amount of welding material used in the build process. The frame itself weighs in at just 19 pounds. Other features on the Desmo450 include Showa suspension, Brembo brake components, and front forks with 12.2 inches of travel.
The Desmo450 isn't the only Ducati in recent times to come with a single-cylinder engine, with the single-cylinder 2024 Ducati Hypermotard 698 seriously impressing us in our test. Its high-revving single-cylinder engine and the light curb weight make it an astonishingly fun motorcycle. Hopefully, the Desmo450 MX will live up to the Hypermotard 698's standard when it arrives in 2026.