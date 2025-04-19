Ducati's Desmo450 MX Dirt Bike: How Much HP Will It Produce & What Does It Cost?

You might know Ducati for their fast, track-oriented bikes or their reputation for expensive, high-end motorcycles. But they're expanding with the all-new Ducati Desmo450 MX, and it might just change your opinion about the Italian motorcycle manufacturer. The Desmo450 is a dirt bike with a four-stroke, single-cylinder, 449.6cc engine that produces 63.5 horsepower and 39.5 lb-ft of torque. Horsepower peaks at 9,400 rpm while torque reaches its peak at 7,500 rpm. From there, the Desmo450 braps and burbles its way up to its 11,900 rpm rev limit. This high redline, according to Ducati, limits the need to shift early on the racetrack and gives Ducati racers an advantage.

As you'd probably expect from Ducati, the Desmo450 MX is only available in Ducati Red. MSRP for the Desmo450 MX is $11,495 before adding any options or accessories — and there are plenty of those available. A complete titanium exhaust, for example, will run you $2,190. A racing silencer is $1,390, a set of replacement fairings is $200, and an engine guard will set you back $129. Unique brake calipers for racing, different front and rear sprockets, a racing seat, and a Ducati-branded service stand are all available too. Open up your wallet and you'll have all the gear you need for race day.