Yes, Ducati Does Make A Dirt Bike - Here's What The Desmo450 MX Has To Offer

Ducati is a major motorcycle brand known for its exotic bikes, but the manufacturer broke into the dirt bike game with the debut of the Desmo450 MX. In 2023, Ducati announced it was entering the off-road market with this bike, and it was going to add more motorcycles to the line as the years go on.

The Desmo450 MX is the first bike to join the lineup, and it's already turning heads. In March 2024, the Desmo450 MX competed for the first time at the Italian Motocross Championship where it was victorious in its debut. Of course, rider Alessandro Lupino has a lot to do with the success, but it shows this new Ducati bike is more than capable of hanging with the competition.

While the bike has already competed in races, it's not for sale just yet so don't expect to roll into the dealership and ride away with one. As of right now, it's expected to go on sale in the second half of 2025, so seeing the results of races is the only way to get a glimpse at how it performs so far.