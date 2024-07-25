2024 Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Review: The Winner Nobody Saw Coming

The Hypermotard 698 Mono somehow arrived straight out of Ducati's left field. Sure, the recent additions of the lightweight DesertX adventure bike and Desmo450 MX motocross racer might have hinted at a sea change in Bologna, but still, nobody saw a 659cc single-powered supermotard coming (or anyone who claims otherwise needs a valve adjustment, anyhow). But that little single-cylinder engine lays claim to two world bests: the most power and also the highest redline of any production single ever.

A world-beating combination of power and personality meant that the 698 Mono might potentially live up to Ducati's standards, but most importantly, using a motor that's essentially half of a 1299cc Panigale V2's helps to shed serious weight. All in an aggressively styled package complete with the a full suite of modern electronics? Calling the Hypermotard 698 Mono one of the most exciting and anticipated bikes of 2024 (not to mention one of the lightest) requires absolutely zero hyperbole, so I took a loaner curious whether any bike at all can possibly live up to such lofty expectations in the real world.