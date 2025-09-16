The Ducati XDiavel V4 Is Fast, Expensive, And Looks Great, But Beyond That I'm Confused

On my own motorcycles and on bikes I've tested for months at a time, I've made the mistake of taking a corner too aggressively without setting my body up for the proper lean angle, specifically my feet. And in many cases, that leaves me with the unfortunate surprise of scraping the front of my boots on the ground at speed.

It has happened less and less over the years, but sometimes, when I'm getting used to a new bike, the angle of a road I'm riding on and my poor foot position will combine for a bit of surprising boot scraping. It never fails to scare the hell out of me, but the 2026 Ducati XDiavel V4 gave me a whole new experience: scraping my heel.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Even on the lowest-slung cruiser bikes I've ridden, I've never scraped a heel. Why? They typically aren't the kind of sporty bikes that I attack canyon corners with. The XDiavel V4, though, has a rare combination of riding styles. It has a cruiser body position, with your feet kicked out in front of you and the comfortable, plush saddle inviting you for a relaxing ride, but pairs that with almost naked-sport-bike styling, and a big powerful V4 engine. So when you go diving into a corner and the Pirelli tires give you the sort of feedback you're used to from a supersport, if you're not careful, you'll end up with fresh scrapes on the back of your motorcycle boots.