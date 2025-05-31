What's The Highest CC Street Legal Motorcycle You Can Buy?

The best motorcycles for new riders are small, lightweight, and manageable. They often hover around 300cc of engine displacement, and power is pretty low. On the other side of the spectrum, though, there are some massive bikes. Forget your 600cc or 1000cc supersport bikes. Even big 1,200cc cruisers or dual-sport bikes seem small by comparison when you start looking at some of the largest bikes on the market. Packed with features, sometimes tipping the scales at nearly 1,000 pounds, and embodying the phrase "there's no replacement for displacement," these bikes are best left to experienced riders. But just how big can a motorcycle get and still be road-legal?

Advertisement

Motorcycles like the ultra-cruiser Honda Gold Wing are a massive step up even from large liter bikes, with its six-cylinder, 1,833cc engine. But there are bikes, often V-Twins or parallel twins, that go even further. The Indian Chieftain and Challenger PowerPlus bikes have 1,835cc engines, while the Harley-Davidson Road Glide uses the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, which comes in at 1,917cc.

But those all fall short of the Triumph Rocket 3 and its massive 2,458cc engine. For some context, the Rocket's engine has almost 25% more displacement than the four-cylinder engine in the Honda Accord Hybrid — and the Triumph is missing a cylinder, too. There's nothing from major motorcycle manufacturers that can compete.

Advertisement