Yes, Ducati's 2025 Panigale V4 Is A Track Beast, But Is It Too Much For The Road?

Early media ride reviews of Ducati's new Panigale V4 generation largely focused on track times, showing off the wild capability made possible by advancements in electronics and a few controversial engineering decisions. The double-sided swingarm, in particular, and unavoidable aero winglets attracted plenty of attention, though most reviewers seemed absolutely stunned at the new Panigale's prodigious performance potential, as well.

For Monterey Car Week this year, I once again begged Ducati to loan me a bike in the hopes of ripping through the bumper-to-bumper traffic that log-jams the entire peninsula year in and year out. Last year's loan of the outgoing Panigale V4 S, a bike I'd fittingly ridden on track at Laguna Seca earlier that same summer, served as a less-than-ideal companion to the Car Week mayhem. And yet, once the roads cleared out and I got some time to rip, I discovered quite possibly the greatest sportbike ever made.

So when Ducati responded to my desperate pleas with the potential for a loan of the new V4, I approached the situation with plenty of excitement—tempered with a little trepidation, too. I knew I wanted a V2, and maybe even a Streetfighter, for the lanesplitting and city riding. Even if the Hypermotard 698 Mono still undeniably serves best for commuting. But oh well, I figured, why not go big? Let's get loud, and maybe the Bugattis and Lambos will finally pay attention.