10 Of The Best Budget-Friendly Motorcycles Under $6000 (According To Reviews)

The motorcycle market has changed significantly over the past few decades — we've come a long way since the first Harley-Davidson model sold for almost $200 in the early 1900s. Over 8 million Americans own them, and motorcycles are an integral part of culture. People use them daily for commuting, long-distance touring, or simply recreational joy as a different way to get from point A to point B without their car. However, in 2024 the average price of a new motorcycle sat at around $11,000, a figure that will probably seem quite daunting to riders on a budget.

For many who want to start riding, getting a top-tier motorcycle from brands like Harley-Davidson, Ducati, or BMW could still feel a bit out of reach, as their price tags can be around $10,000 or more. Despite that, even amid rising costs of materials and technology — there are still exceptional motorcycles available for under $10,000, and even those for less than $6,000 that offer performance and reliability without compromising on style or capability.

We've found 10 budget-friendly motorcycles that stand out in the sub-$6,000 category, garnering praise from riders and expert reviewers alike for their design, functionality, and value. Whether you're a beginner looking for your first ride or a seasoned motorcyclist in search of the cheapest bike you can get, chances are there's something on this list for you.

