How Fast Is The Honda Rebel 300 And Is It A Good Bike For Beginners?
Honda generally ranks among the most recognizable automobile brands on the planet and counts millions of drivers the world over among their customer base. The company, of course, also manufactures a celebrated line of motorcycles and was, in fact, making those two-wheeled vehicles before it ever set its sights on the automobile arena.
Honda remained a major presence in the motorcycle game since its first bike rolled off the line back in 1949. As with their automobiles, Honda motorcycles are known for their stylish looks and reliability. That is very much the case for one of the more economical additions to its cruiser class lineup, the Rebel 300. The modern Rebel — redesigned from the celebrated and reliable mid-80s build that birthed it — has been in production since 2017 and has remained relatively unchanged in the years since.
Though not the boldest or fastest bike in the Honda fleet, the Rebel 300 is still pretty powerful, fronting a 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine as its power source. While that's not enough to keep up with most of the bikes that have earned a spot on one of Honda's racing teams, the Rebel 300 still boasts a top speed well north of 80 mph. However, the bike's speed credentials have varied over several different reviews and model years, with Top Speed claiming their 2023 build hit 86 mph, and Cycle World noting their 2021 Rebel 300 could push up to 91 mph.
The Rebel 300 was designed with beginner bikers in mind
While there may be disparities in the top speeds of the Honda Rebel 300 based on what model year you're operating, your level of riding experience will no doubt play a role in just how much speed you're comfortable pushing. Of course, there may be a good reason the bike's top speed clocks in well below some of the faster builds in Honda's storied lineup, as the manufacturer has tabbed the Rebel 300 as its entry-level build.
That claim is made on the official product page for the Rebel 300, with Honda noting the bike's manageable power output, bobber-inspired build, and lower-than-most seat height are all elements designed to make the bike easier to control, and thus more "approachable" for new riders looking to experience the joys of living life on two wheels. So too does the Rebel 300's price tag, with a base model costing under $5,000.
Claims from Team Honda aside, the question of whether the Rebel 300 is a good beginner's bike is, perhaps, best left to folks with less financial skin in the game. The good news for anyone eyeing the cruiser as their first motorcycle is that pro outlets like Cycle World have deemed it a first-rate entry-level build. Likewise, Motorcycle News dubbed the Rebel 300 its Best Motorcycle for Beginners in 2024, and Motorcyclist also listed the Honda Rebel 300 on its 2023 list of Best Beginner's Bikes. Just for the record, Honda's SlashGear-approved Rebel 500 is listed right alongside the 300 on that Motorcyclist ranking if you're looking for a more powerful beginner's build.