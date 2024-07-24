How Fast Is The Honda Rebel 300 And Is It A Good Bike For Beginners?

Honda generally ranks among the most recognizable automobile brands on the planet and counts millions of drivers the world over among their customer base. The company, of course, also manufactures a celebrated line of motorcycles and was, in fact, making those two-wheeled vehicles before it ever set its sights on the automobile arena.

Honda remained a major presence in the motorcycle game since its first bike rolled off the line back in 1949. As with their automobiles, Honda motorcycles are known for their stylish looks and reliability. That is very much the case for one of the more economical additions to its cruiser class lineup, the Rebel 300. The modern Rebel — redesigned from the celebrated and reliable mid-80s build that birthed it — has been in production since 2017 and has remained relatively unchanged in the years since.

Though not the boldest or fastest bike in the Honda fleet, the Rebel 300 is still pretty powerful, fronting a 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine as its power source. While that's not enough to keep up with most of the bikes that have earned a spot on one of Honda's racing teams, the Rebel 300 still boasts a top speed well north of 80 mph. However, the bike's speed credentials have varied over several different reviews and model years, with Top Speed claiming their 2023 build hit 86 mph, and Cycle World noting their 2021 Rebel 300 could push up to 91 mph.