Yamaha XT250 Vs. TW200: What's The Difference Between These Dual Sport Motorcycles?

The Yamaha brand resonates well with the combination of adventure and reliability, and the vast range of motorcycles that it offers caters to riders with varying levels of skill and preferences. Both the Yamaha XT250 and TW200 are great dual-sport motorcycles geared towards beginners, and have a similar set of quirks that make them excellent for off-roading.

Advertisement

The 2025 Yamaha XT250 starts at $5,499, while the TW200 is an even more affordable buy at $4,999 — making either purchase a really good value for beginners, or for those who want an affordable portal into off-roading. While both these dual-sport motorcycles boast a durable steel frame and a 5-speed manual transmission, there are subtle differences that make them suitable for some riders more than others. For starters, the XT250 utilizes fuel injection, versus a carburetor in the TW200. While there are pros and cons of both fuel delivery mechanisms, a fuel injection system provides easier cold starts and better efficiency — while a carburetor is advantageous for its low repair costs and simplicity.

Advertisement

But the comparison doesn't end here, with the Yamaha XT250 and TW200 having key differences in engine capacity and ride comfort. Read on to find out the major characteristics that differ between the two popular off-road motorcycles.