Yamaha XT250 Vs. TW200: What's The Difference Between These Dual Sport Motorcycles?
The Yamaha brand resonates well with the combination of adventure and reliability, and the vast range of motorcycles that it offers caters to riders with varying levels of skill and preferences. Both the Yamaha XT250 and TW200 are great dual-sport motorcycles geared towards beginners, and have a similar set of quirks that make them excellent for off-roading.
The 2025 Yamaha XT250 starts at $5,499, while the TW200 is an even more affordable buy at $4,999 — making either purchase a really good value for beginners, or for those who want an affordable portal into off-roading. While both these dual-sport motorcycles boast a durable steel frame and a 5-speed manual transmission, there are subtle differences that make them suitable for some riders more than others. For starters, the XT250 utilizes fuel injection, versus a carburetor in the TW200. While there are pros and cons of both fuel delivery mechanisms, a fuel injection system provides easier cold starts and better efficiency — while a carburetor is advantageous for its low repair costs and simplicity.
But the comparison doesn't end here, with the Yamaha XT250 and TW200 having key differences in engine capacity and ride comfort. Read on to find out the major characteristics that differ between the two popular off-road motorcycles.
XT250 vs. TW200
The Yamaha XT250 first debuted in 1980, and has since been a reliable choice for riders seeking a versatile yet durable dual-sport motorcycle. It has an engine displacement of 249cc, making it generously powerful for off-road adventures, but also decent for daily commuting. Owing to its distinctive retro look, the TW200 has earned a place in the hearts of dual-sport motorcycle enthusiasts everywhere. Unlike the XT250, the Yamaha TW200 packs in an engine with a smaller capacity of 196cc, capable of outputting 11 horsepower. This means the TW200 is an overall lighter vehicle at 278 lbs, compared to the 291 lbs wet weight of the Yamaha XT250.
The Yamaha XT250 has an ever so slightly taller seat height of 32.7 inches, compared to the TW200's 31.1 inches. This is also accommodated by a bigger frame on the XT250 — giving it a rather commanding presence on the road. The XT250 has a longer suspension travel of 8.9-inches front and 7.1-inches rear, in contrast to 6.3-inches of front fork travel and 5.9-inches of rear shock on the Yamaha TW200. Simply put, the XT250 will offer a smoother ride on uneven terrain, making it easier to maneuver, especially for new adventurers. While the TW200 might not be as smooth of a ride, it could, in theory, offer a less bouncy experience during regular commutes on flat roads. Additionally, the fat tires of the Yamaha TW200 work in its favor, especially for off-roading.