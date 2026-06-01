14 Of The Most Powerful Manual Cars You Can Buy New In 2026

As industry demands constantly evolve, manufacturers become more limited in what they can actually include in their cars mechanically. As has always been the case, most buyers want cars that are easy and comfortable to drive, which in 2026 often means having an automatic transmission in the car instead of a manual. Automatics have become so sophisticated that they're standard for almost every segment now, making it a no-brainer. But for us who prefer the connection shifting gears manually gives you, it's a shame to see the availability dwindle by the year.

Luckily, though, some brands still recognize the demand, though the cars that include a manual option are far more niche than they once were. As the driving experience is often the main reason why we still want manuals, it's the performance cars that offer them. While ultra-exclusive hypercars like the Hennessey Venom F5 and Koenigsegg CC850 help keep the manual alive, they're slightly out of reach for most of us. The following 14 brand-new cars are much more within most people's performance car budget, all being worthy of considering if you want something brand-new with a manual transmission.