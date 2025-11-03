2026 Is The Final Year For The Toyota Supra – Here's Why It's Being Discontinued

The '90s Toyota Supra Mk4 was one of the coolest and most iconic JDM cars of its time, if not ever. So, when Toyota resurrected the Supra after a long hiatus in 2020, there was a lot to get excited about. Now, however, Supra enthusiasts are grieving the coupe's death yet again. The final year of the fifth-generation Supra will be 2026. To mark the occasion, Toyota is releasing the GR Supra MkV Final Edition, which gets suspension and braking updates along with a special aesthetic treatment.

Why is the modern iteration of such an iconic vehicle going away? As it turns out, the Supra's platform mate, the sleek BMW Z4, is also ending production and it seems that it's taking the current Supra with it. With BMW out of the picture, Toyota will have to figure out a new future for the Supra. Several sources say that there is likely a successor in the works, though Toyota hasn't released any official details.

Killing off the Supra name entirely isn't likely, especially with all the brand equity built up by the two-door Toyota legend, so we expect something new to be announced in the future. What powertrain it will have, whether it will share a platform with any other vehicles, or when it will be produced are all unknown at this point.