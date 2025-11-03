2026 Is The Final Year For The Toyota Supra – Here's Why It's Being Discontinued
The '90s Toyota Supra Mk4 was one of the coolest and most iconic JDM cars of its time, if not ever. So, when Toyota resurrected the Supra after a long hiatus in 2020, there was a lot to get excited about. Now, however, Supra enthusiasts are grieving the coupe's death yet again. The final year of the fifth-generation Supra will be 2026. To mark the occasion, Toyota is releasing the GR Supra MkV Final Edition, which gets suspension and braking updates along with a special aesthetic treatment.
Why is the modern iteration of such an iconic vehicle going away? As it turns out, the Supra's platform mate, the sleek BMW Z4, is also ending production and it seems that it's taking the current Supra with it. With BMW out of the picture, Toyota will have to figure out a new future for the Supra. Several sources say that there is likely a successor in the works, though Toyota hasn't released any official details.
Killing off the Supra name entirely isn't likely, especially with all the brand equity built up by the two-door Toyota legend, so we expect something new to be announced in the future. What powertrain it will have, whether it will share a platform with any other vehicles, or when it will be produced are all unknown at this point.
What does the final Supra get?
If you're interested in buying an MkV Supra before it's too late, you'll want to act fast. Production of all Supras is expected to end in March of 2026. The Final Edition model will celebrate the MkV's short run with suspension enhancements like revised camber angles for better cornering, updated electronically-controlled shock absorbers, strengthened suspension bushings, and a stronger underbody brace. The Final Edition also gets aero mods like a carbon fiber ducktail rear spoiler and front wheel arch flaps. Steering calibration has been tweaked a bit, too, with Toyota claiming that the changes enhance steering feel and control.
On the outside, the Final Edition gets new 19-inch matte black wheels and two new optional colors: Burnout and Undercover. Inside, there are leather and Alcantara seats, red stitching, and red seatbelts. The 2026 Supra Final Edition has the same power as the rest of the lineup from the inline-6 turbocharged engine, namely 382 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque. Pricing for 2026 is already available: the base GR Supra model, with an automatic, comes in at $58,965, while the Final Edition model will set you back $69,745 (both prices including $1,195 destination). If you have the option, we recommend getting a Supra with a manual transmission — it's excellent, and we're sad to see it go. Hopefully, a new MkVI model will be announced soon.