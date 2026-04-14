The New 911 GT3 S/C Is Arguably Porsche At Its Purest (Yes, Including The Price)

Here's the good news. There's a new Porsche 911 variant. It's the 911 GT3 S/C. It's a convertible and available with only a six-speed manual transmission (like the 911 Carrera T). It's powered by the classic Porsche flat-6 and it makes a very stout (and naturally aspirated) 502 horsepower. That gives it a 0-60 time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 194 miles per hour. Being a GT3, it also has all of the extra handling and race-ready bits and baubles over the "base" model 911 (is there really a base model 911?).

It's the perfect car for Porsche enthusiasts and if you took a poll of Porsche owners and fans about what car they would make, it would probably be pretty close to the 2027 911 GT3 S/C. The car is expected to launch late this year.

Here's the kicker. It starts at a — perhaps unsurprising — hefty $273,000 (plus a $2,350 destination charge). That price immediately rules out a huge swath of automotive enthusiasts, including 718 Cayman and "regular" 911 buyers. It's more than twice the price of a 911 Carrera and still over $100,000 more than a 911 Cabriolet.