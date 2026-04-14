The New 911 GT3 S/C Is Arguably Porsche At Its Purest (Yes, Including The Price)
Here's the good news. There's a new Porsche 911 variant. It's the 911 GT3 S/C. It's a convertible and available with only a six-speed manual transmission (like the 911 Carrera T). It's powered by the classic Porsche flat-6 and it makes a very stout (and naturally aspirated) 502 horsepower. That gives it a 0-60 time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 194 miles per hour. Being a GT3, it also has all of the extra handling and race-ready bits and baubles over the "base" model 911 (is there really a base model 911?).
It's the perfect car for Porsche enthusiasts and if you took a poll of Porsche owners and fans about what car they would make, it would probably be pretty close to the 2027 911 GT3 S/C. The car is expected to launch late this year.
Here's the kicker. It starts at a — perhaps unsurprising — hefty $273,000 (plus a $2,350 destination charge). That price immediately rules out a huge swath of automotive enthusiasts, including 718 Cayman and "regular" 911 buyers. It's more than twice the price of a 911 Carrera and still over $100,000 more than a 911 Cabriolet.
Enthusiast features, enthusiast prices
There's no doubt that the 911 GT3 S/C will probably be one of the best sports cars on the market. The 911 has solidified itself as one of the finest cars, period, over its many decade history. A 502 horsepower, 3,322 pound, six-speed convertible with a redline of 9,000 rpm is a surefire recipe for a good time behind the wheel.
Included as standard are the lightweight package and magnesium wheels, plus the ceramic composite brakes and leather interior. There's also an optional "Street Style" package that gives extra choices for customization, including the storage box that goes behind the seats. Checking off all those options on a 911 GT3, it's worth noting, would bring you to around $300k, putting you in Lamborghini and Ferrari territory.
Still, setting reality aside for a moment, it's at least somewhat exciting for us normies that there are still new six-speed manual enthusiast-focused cars out there. You just need to pay the price of a small house for the privilege.
Not all that surprising
None of this is particularly surprising, given the whole oeuvre of Porsche and the 911 GT3's relative exclusivity (the non-convertible RS version is slightly less expensive at $235,800). In 2026, if you want enthusiast features, expect to pay enthusiast prices. The Toyota GR Corolla hatchback with a six-speed manual is much more expensive than a regular Corolla hatch, a Nissan Z Nismo is much more expensive than the standard Z, and so on. (You can also just buy a Miata, that's always an option).
That all said, the new Porsche 911 GT3 S/C might be the purest distilled essence of Porsche you can buy outside anything Butzi Porsche worked on or anything air-cooled.
At least the rest of us will still be able to visit the local Porsche dealer "just to have a look around" if the desire strikes us. Looking at Porsches online and driving the cars in Forza or Gran Turismo is still free, at least for now.