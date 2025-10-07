This Is The Best New 911 (And Maybe The Best New Porsche, Period)

Not much in life beats putting a ton of miles and dirt on a stick-shift Porsche 911. Especially the newest 992.2-generation Carrera T, which aims to satisfy driving enthusiasts with a select set of options and option deletes that broaden the quintessential all-rounder sports car's all-around appeal. I spent a week with a Carrera T Cabriolet earlier this year, and even though I typically prefer coupes, the T's sublime suspension, perfect powertrain, and comfort level still stood out as incredibly impressive.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

The coupe looks better, though, and hews more closely to the true T ethos. The rear end's engine decklid no longer needs to bulge upward to house a convertible top, the T's lightweight glass and sound deadening help to further reduce weight, and the roof even comes in "slicktop" form (which in Porsche parlance means no moon- or sunroof). In short, the Carrera T coupe best epitomizes "less is more" in Porsche's current 911 lineup, as I more recently learned over the course of a two-day road trip from the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, Georgia, to the Luftgekühlt 11 show in Durham, North Carolina.