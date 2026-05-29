5 Older Apple Products Still Worth Buying In 2026

Apple may have discontinued the iPod lineup after the iPod Touch, but it can't totally kill something so iconic. Younger generations are seeing the magic of "vintage" tech, particularly iPods, and buying them in droves anywhere they can, particularly the iPod Classic. Aside from the audio jack-only listening experience and the nostalgia, an iPod can still hold its own today; 30-160 GB of storage is plenty for your music, it supports high bitrate AAC, MP3, and Apple lossless file formats, and it was originally rated for 36 hours of music listening.

Despite the increasing scarcity of these devices, you can find working pre-owned and new sealed units on eBay in the $100 to $500 range. Assuming everything else is functional, the only thing you'd really need to do is replace the battery. Apple has long since discontinued service for these iPod Classic models, but iFixit says you can replace the aging battery. We recommend sending it to an expert if you're not confident doing it yourself.

You have two choices when buying an iPod Classic: using it vanilla, as Apple intended, or modding it. Some would swear by the former since it adds a lot of intentionality to the experience (e.g., you have to manually add songs over the wire with, yes, iTunes), and thus it's more meaningful. Taking the latter route, however, gives you all the benefits of the iPod Classic form factor plus modern conveniences like Bluetooth, USB-C, modern SSD storage, and customizable operating systems. Really, you can change so much that the iPod starts to feel like a Ship of Theseus. The wheel, the screen, the front plate, even the case can be swapped.