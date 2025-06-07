Is Buying A Used MacBook Worth It?

There's more than one way to buy a used MacBook. While I've never personally bought one off eBay or Facebook Marketplace, I still wouldn't recommend it. Sure, you might get a solid computer for a great price from someone just looking to unload it, but there's no way of knowing if what you're getting works the way it should or has significant hardware or software issues. I once bought a used 2011 MacBook Air from a friend (in 2013) and the computer lasted me nearly 7 years before it was unusable, but my friend wasn't trying to rip me off and the device itself was barely 2 years old when I started using it.

Unless you find yourself in similar circumstances, the smart thing to do is to buy a renewed or refurbished MacBook from a reputable retailer, whether it's Amazon, Best Buy, or Apple itself, which offers several refurb models on its online store. Sure, these computers have been used by someone else — but they've been restored to factory settings and checked by experts to make sure they still work as intended. You're getting a nice discount for a laptop that's been professionally tested, just as a new one would.

There is also a difference between open box and refurbished electronics, and if you find a good deal for an open box MacBook, it's likely to be nearly as good as new. In general, though, if you want a used laptop that performs almost as well as a new one, you should be purchasing it from a known seller as opposed to an unknown one. Finally, the more RAM and other specs you can boost, the more you can future-proof your used laptop so it'll last you longer.

