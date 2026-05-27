5 Older Android Phones That Still Make Sense To Buy In 2026

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Being in the tech industry for a decade and owning a phone for multiple decades, I can say that the smartphone market has reached its plateau. These days, it feels like brands are just copying each other's features and looks, rather than something unique that might build on the strangest Android phones in the world. The most dramatic changes are often found in software, with AI and extended software support cycles taking the center stage.

If you are noticing hints that it's probably time to upgrade your phone, this all means that jumping to the most recent release might actually be a waste of your hard-earned money. Thanks to stricter international laws and the so-called push toward sustainability, smartphone brands are supporting their devices longer than ever. A model from one or two years ago isn't a dying piece of technology — and this isn't just true of Apple devices. Android brands have also joined the league, and some are even offering better support.

A bunch of phones released in the past year or two are not only still perfectly good buys in 2026, but they will also save you good money, since they are available at remarkably low prices. If you are trying to avoid the 2026 premium flagships, because you just don't see them compelling enough, here are five that still make sense.