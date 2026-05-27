5 Older Android Phones That Still Make Sense To Buy In 2026
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Being in the tech industry for a decade and owning a phone for multiple decades, I can say that the smartphone market has reached its plateau. These days, it feels like brands are just copying each other's features and looks, rather than something unique that might build on the strangest Android phones in the world. The most dramatic changes are often found in software, with AI and extended software support cycles taking the center stage.
If you are noticing hints that it's probably time to upgrade your phone, this all means that jumping to the most recent release might actually be a waste of your hard-earned money. Thanks to stricter international laws and the so-called push toward sustainability, smartphone brands are supporting their devices longer than ever. A model from one or two years ago isn't a dying piece of technology — and this isn't just true of Apple devices. Android brands have also joined the league, and some are even offering better support.
A bunch of phones released in the past year or two are not only still perfectly good buys in 2026, but they will also save you good money, since they are available at remarkably low prices. If you are trying to avoid the 2026 premium flagships, because you just don't see them compelling enough, here are five that still make sense.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
This is my favorite pick. I have been using it for the past two years, from when it launched in 2024 to now, in every way you can imagine, and it still doesn't feel like it's missing anything. Even compared directly with Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, aside from the design and a few tidbits, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still impressive. However, the reason I and millions like me are sticking with the Galaxy S24 Ultra is that the newer models don't come with Bluetooth S-Pen, which actually made the stylus useful.
The S-Pen offers control over media playback and switching between camera modes. It can function as a camera shutter button, and even navigate the UI from across the room. These features and more are absent from the current flagship. On top of this, the squared-off design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra really stands out in the sea of rounded phones we've been seeing lately. It gives it a character that modern phones are missing, one of the reasons why SlashGear called it the best looking Samsung phone back in the day.
Of course, the hardware also still goes toe-to-toe with anything released this year. The cameras are great, and the bright display looks fantastic for consuming content, and it handles games (even resource-intensive ones) impressively. What makes it the best buy even today is Samsung's commitment to keep it updated until 2031. Meaning, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is eligible to receive Android 23. You can grab it at prices well below its $1,299 launch price. If you find one in good condition, you should get it without a second thought.
OnePlus 12
Initially, the OnePlus brand launched with the motto "Flagship Killer," with aggressive pricing and top-of-the-line specs. However, over the years, it has become a premium brand in its own right, with flagship offerings easily touching the $1,000 price mark. Despite that, the OnePlus 12 is one phone that still feels snappy and not just "fine for its age" fast, but genuinely fast.
A significant reason for that performance is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor within the phone. The OnePlus 12's AMOLED ProXDR display with 120Hz refresh rate is great when consuming content, and the 4,500 peak brightness ensures that you don't miss a thing even in direct sunlight. The UI feels responsive even though its Android skin, called OxygenOS, has gotten heavier with newer updates. When SlashGear reviewed it at launch in early 2024, the verdict was that OnePlus got it right for the price. Fast forward to now, that's even more true as the prices have dropped since.
The OnePlus 12 packs a 5,400 mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless support. The Hasselblad camera tuning may not be for everyone, but the photos it clicks are punchy and far less AI-enhanced. The OnePlus 12 should be a solid device through 2030, when the company will stop updating the phone. While getting a new one may require a bit of hunting, you can easily score a used OnePlus 12 under $400 or even less.
Galaxy S24 FE
Samsung's been making the FE, aka Fan Edition, models since 2017, taking into account feedback from Galaxy fans and producing a later phone, with all the best features from the flagships, for a much lower price. The Galaxy S24 FE launched in 2024 and has never tried to be at the center of attention, but it quietly delivers. It has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup with a 3x telephoto lens, and all the Galaxy AI features as its elder siblings.
SlashGear's first hands-on impression flagged the display and the battery as standout features. Even today, it is a kind of combo that you'd normally pay $900 for. The Exynos 2400e processor may not be as powerful as its Snapdragon counterpart, but for everyday tasks and a bit of gaming, it is sufficient. In addition to having the same AI features as S24 Ultra, what makes it even more buy-worthy is the fact that the Galaxy S24 FE will continue to receive updates through 2031.
Plus, the phone remains firmly on the Android 17-eligible phone upgrade list, so you will not miss out on the upcoming visual overhauls and under-the-hood optimizations that Google and Samsung are currently cooking. If you don't want to spend flagship money, but still want those flagship features, then the Galaxy 24 FE can be a good buy.
Google Pixel 8 Pro
If you want a no-nonsense, stock Android experience, Google Pixel phones are your answer. Google has been doing a lot lately with its Pixel series and even started using its proprietary Tensor chipset, but it flipped the script in terms of software updates with the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The company started offering seven years of software update support, an unheard of duration in the Android community. That not only includes Android OS updates, but also security updates and feature drops.
In SlashGear's review of the Pixel 8 Pro, our own Chris Burns felt that the seven years of update support alone made the difference, and that still feels true today. Launched back in 2023 at a price of $999, the Pixel 8 Pro can be grabbed for something around the $400-$600 range, and it still has four years of software update support remaining. The Pixel 8 Pro will receive updates all the way to October 2030.
The phone's hardware is also excellent. The Tensor G3 chipset is good, and the Pixel 8 Pro's triple camera setup still holds its own. You should not be disappointed taking this phone out for a photoshoot. The only thing that may keep you away from this is the dated design, since Google has already shifted over to a cleaner camera visor with the latest models. But the camera experience, the performance, and the bloatware UI should be enough for you to pick this one up, since it will be supported till 2030.
Google Pixel 9
The Google Pixel 9 was immediately overshadowed by the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL when it launched in 2024. However, it does almost everything the Pro models do, in a more compact body. Initially priced at $799, now the phone can be grabbed for less than $550, and pre-owned ones can be bought for under $350.
The best part about the Pixel 9 is that it gets the same seven years of software update support as its elder siblings. Meaning the Pixel 9 will continue to receive updates throughout 2031. This includes the Android OS upgrades, feature drops, and security patches. If you were planning to buy the fairly newer Pixel 10a, then you should skip that and get the Pixel 9 for a more premium experience. In our review of the Pixel 9, we highlighted that the Pixel 9a takes impressive photos with decent battery life.
The 120Hz OLED display is better for content consumption, and with the baked Gemini AI features, you get a complete experience. It has the cleanest Android software experience on offer. There is no bloatware, or duplicated AI features just for the sake of it. It launched with Android 14 and is good to receive Android 22. So, yes, the Google Pixel 9 is a good buy even in 2026.