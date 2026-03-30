12 Of The Weirdest Gadgets That Serve A Practical Purpose

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You'd be forgiven for thinking that most weird gadgets were confined to the nineties, but the reality is, even today, some gadgets still feel like the result of a drunken bet. You might not know it, but today's tech has given us knives that don't rely on being sharp, spoons that season our food, and even headphones that can improve our health. On paper, they shouldn't really exist, and you'd probably scroll right past them on a normal day. But despite their oddities, some weird gadgets actually do what they claim and, in some cases, serve practical purposes — with some serving them well.

A few of the products on our list look bizarre; some of them serve a purpose you might not even have thought of. But they have all been professionally tested and have good-to-excellent feedback on shopping platforms like Amazon (a place where you'll find plenty of weird products to buy). Once you get past the initial bewilderment, they make a surprising amount of sense. Some may even change the way you do things forever. So, here are 12 weird gadgets that we believe are genuinely useful and worth your consideration, even if some of them will have you scratching your head at first.