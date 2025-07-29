What Is A Mouse Jiggler & Can Companies Detect When One Is Being Used?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A mouse jiggler — as the name would suggest — is a device that is designed to "jiggle" a mouse. It's designed to give a computer mouse a quick jiggle without a user's presence. This begs the question: why would you need such a device? There are a couple of reasons why a mouse jiggler can be a useful addition to your list of computer peripherals. First, a more innocent use of the device is to make sure your computer doesn't go to sleep when performing a long task like downloading a large file or other heavyweight tasks (although it could also be behind why your PC wakes from sleep mode).

It can also be used by remote workers to make it appear that they're still toiling away at their computers when the reality is they're off having a quick cup of coffee. Many companies monitor the computer downtime of remote workers, and mouse activity is one way that this can be done. While we'll quietly sidestep the morality argument associated with this (on both sides), it should be said that a mouse jiggler isn't infallible. There are ways for companies to detect if mouse movement is genuine or being performed by either a physical or software-based mouse jiggler. Tools like third-party screenshot apps, repetitive mouse movements, keyboard monitors, facial recognition, and others all mean that a mouse jiggler could be detected.