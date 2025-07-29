What Is A Mouse Jiggler & Can Companies Detect When One Is Being Used?
A mouse jiggler — as the name would suggest — is a device that is designed to "jiggle" a mouse. It's designed to give a computer mouse a quick jiggle without a user's presence. This begs the question: why would you need such a device? There are a couple of reasons why a mouse jiggler can be a useful addition to your list of computer peripherals. First, a more innocent use of the device is to make sure your computer doesn't go to sleep when performing a long task like downloading a large file or other heavyweight tasks (although it could also be behind why your PC wakes from sleep mode).
It can also be used by remote workers to make it appear that they're still toiling away at their computers when the reality is they're off having a quick cup of coffee. Many companies monitor the computer downtime of remote workers, and mouse activity is one way that this can be done. While we'll quietly sidestep the morality argument associated with this (on both sides), it should be said that a mouse jiggler isn't infallible. There are ways for companies to detect if mouse movement is genuine or being performed by either a physical or software-based mouse jiggler. Tools like third-party screenshot apps, repetitive mouse movements, keyboard monitors, facial recognition, and others all mean that a mouse jiggler could be detected.
The different types of mouse mover
There are two common types of mouse jigglers available to users — software and hardware. In the latter case, the hardware usually consists of a cradle into which you place the mouse. It works by using a spinning disc that fools the mouse into thinking it's being moved. An example of this type of mouse jiggler is the TECH8 USA Mouse Mover, this uses a disc that spins randomly either to the left or right and at various rates and timings to mimic user behavior. It also has three activity levels to choose from. One feature of this type of jiggler is that no software needs to be installed, which makes it less likely to be detected through software audits. It also bypasses any software installation policies that a company may use to lock down computers. Another form of hardware jiggler comes in the form of a USB dongle like the Vaydeer Tiny Mouse Jiggler, which requires no software or driver and claims to be undetectable.
The other main type to consider is software mouse jigglers. These include free ones like Mouse Jiggler, which can be configured to set parameters like movement frequency and intensity. There is also a Mouse Jiggler mobile app, which allows you to control mouse movements from an Android or iOS device. Finally, there are also browser extensions available for common browsers, including Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, and Microsoft Edge, that can perform mouse jiggling functions.
How can companies detect mouse jigglers?
Can employers detect mouse jigglers? The answer is yes, if they're inclined to. There are various methods that can be used to detect the use of mouse jigglers, or at least to alert employers of their potential use. One of these is by using advanced computer monitoring software, which can be discreet enough that the user might not even know they're being monitored. Such software can monitor user behavior, including how they interact with apps, by using live screen monitoring, checking browsing history, and monitoring keystrokes. Under such circumstances, the occasional mouse jiggle is likely to fool an employer that you're working on that vital project.
Ultimately, a mouse jiggler can give the impression that you're at your desk by keeping your Microsoft Teams status green, or other sessions alive, but they can't do your work for you. A recent case involving Wells Fargo employees is a testament to the vulnerability of mouse jigglers. While the bank remains tight-lipped on how they detected the use of such or similar devices, the case resulted in several employees being fired from the bank. In the end, while a mouse jiggler might seem like a must-have gadget for remote workers, it's not going to get rid of your workload, and it certainly won't protect you if an employer looks close enough.