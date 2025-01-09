How To Keep Your Microsoft Teams Status Green

If you've been working remotely since the COVID-19 pandemic, and you're in the corporate world, then you've undoubtedly used Microsoft Teams on a regular basis. Teams is a useful tool for anyone who works out of the office, but working out of office has its drawbacks, including distractions, kids, and more distractions. Most companies expect you to be available during your working hours. When you're active on Teams, it'll display your status with a green bubble but a yellow one when you're away.

Advertisement

Beyond corporate mandates, it's important for your status to be Available so your team knows when you're free to chat. Unfortunately, Microsoft Teams will automatically change your status to away if you've been idle for more than five minutes, so you need to have typed something or moved your mouse in Teams as the active application. While you can change your status manually, the app doesn't have an option to change it to active permanently. The easiest method for fooling Teams into thinking you're active is periodically moving your mouse or pressing a key on your keyboard. Granted, that becomes troublesome if something genuinely called you away from your computer and you're unable to return.

Advertisement

For that it's better to set yourself "out of office." For those who want to be able to step away from Teams altogether but appear to be online, there are options.