Why Your Windows PC Wakes Up From Sleep Mode By Itself (And How To Stop It)

Sleep mode is a handy feature on Windows that allows you to save power without completely turning off your PC. This is particularly useful when you want to step away from your desk for a few hours and don't want to close all your apps and programs. But what if your Windows PC keeps waking up from sleep mode by itself?

Such unexpected behavior can be annoying, especially if it happens in the middle of the night or when you want your computer to stay off. It can also cause your PC to stay awake unnecessarily, draining power and potentially leading to other issues. Although the problem may seem random, there's usually a logical reason behind it, ranging from system settings to interference from external devices.

Fortunately, you don't need to resort to shutting down your PC every time. We will explain the common causes behind a Windows PC waking up on its own and, more importantly, provide solutions to prevent it from happening again. So, let's get started.