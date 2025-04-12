10 Weird USB Gadgets You'll Probably Want To Own

In the age of Spotify and smart speakers, who on Earth still uses CDs, right? More people than you might think — and the Gueray Portable Bluetooth CD Player proves that nostalgia and modern tech can live together in perfect harmony. And as weird as a USB-powered CD player in 2025 may be on it's own, it's actually much more than that.

If you don't have a smartphone that can function as an FM radio, this has you covered. Want to listen to your own music? Simply plug in a USB drive or pop in a TF card loaded with your MP3s. Still craving more options? No problem. Its built-in stereo speakers can wirelessly connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth. Prefer a wired connection? It comes with a trusty 3.5mm AUX cable too. On top of that, quite literally, there's a small display that not only shows the time but also helps you navigate through the different modes. What else could you possibly need? Well, it even comes with a convenient remote control for easy navigation.

The versatility of this USB gadget makes it an excellent gift for just about anyone. It's great for music lovers who have shelves of CDs and no way to play them. It's also a fantastic addition to a vintage-style room or a kid's bedroom. And thanks to its USB power, it can plug right into a laptop, power bank, or wall adapter. Weird? Absolutely, but in a cool, retro-futuristic kind of way.

