10 Weird USB Gadgets You'll Probably Want To Own
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Let's be real, most USB gadgets aren't exactly new or exciting. They're boring essentials: flash drives, charging cables, wireless dongles, you know the drill. But every now and then, you stumble across something so oddly specific, so unnecessarily brilliant, that it makes you stop and say, "Wait... this actually exists?" That's the beauty of weird USB gadgets.
A lot of these little oddballs are actually useful, too. They can boost productivity, make gaming easier, keep drinks warm, or even purify the air around your desk. They're fun to look at, fun to use, and in some cases, so handy that they quietly become daily essentials. Curious to know more? Well, whether you're a home office hero, a caffeine-fueled student, a gadget geek, or someone who just appreciates a little whimsy at their desk, here are some of the weirdest USB products that you'll probably want to own once you check them out. From the oddly shaped to the unexpectedly functional, these are some USB-powered innovations that blend peculiarity with genuine usefulness.
USB Heated Mouse Pad Hand Warmer
If frosty fingertips are your daily struggle during winter or in overly air-conditioned office spaces, the USB Heated Mouse Pad Hand Warmer might just be the cozy sidekick you didn't know you needed. At first glance, it might look like a plush animal-shaped pillow with a zipper. But plug it into any USB port, and just like that, your mouse hand will be basking in warmth while you work. This particular model comes in a soft, fleece-like fabric and looks like a slipper just for you hand, making it adorable yet functional.
It zips up to enclose your hand, letting you navigate your mouse inside a warm cocoon. Inside, the mouse pad has a tiny heating element that is small enough to warm the entire pad to a comfortable temperature, while ensuring that it's not too hot nor too cold. And the best part? It powers through any standard USB port, making it a plug-and-play savior on chilly mornings. If your laptop is something more recent like the Apple MacBook Pro M4 Max and doesn't have any USB-A ports, you can simply power it with a power bank too. We don't normally associate heating elements with mouse pads, but the moment you try it, you'll wonder why it's not a standard office essential.
Smart USB Coffee Cup Warmer
Ever brewed a fresh cup of coffee, got caught up in emails or a Zoom meeting, and then took a sip only to find it lukewarm? That's exactly the sort of tragedy the Smart USB Coffee Cup Warmer swoops in like a caffeinated superhero to save you from. This weird little magic square plugs into a wall socket and keeps your beverage warm and toasty, just how it should be. But wait, if it's powered by a wall outlet, then why have we labeled it as a USB device? Well, that's because this one comes with a USB-A output port of its own. The output is capped at 19W/1A, which is enough to safely charge most smartphones.
While there are plenty of options online to choose from, the one that we've picked here is a nice blend of compact and stylish design while also being incredibly user-friendly. It features touch-sensitive controls and an LED display that lets buyers choose between two temperature settings. You can opt for either a standard 131 degrees Fahrenheit if the goal is to keep that drink steady or a slightly toastier temperature at 149 degrees Fahrenheit. It also includes an auto shut-off feature after 8 hours, which is surprisingly thoughtful for a device that's easy to forget once in place. What's more is that it's also available in Black, White, or Pink colorways to truly match the vibe of your desk.
Quntis USB Monitor Light Bar
Okay, imagine working late at night with just your desk lamp on. Shadows are dancing all over your keyboard, the glare is bouncing off your screen, and your eyes feel like they've run a marathon. That's where the Quntis USB Monitor Light Bar slides in and saves the day (or night). Mounted snugly atop your monitor, this weird gadget lights up your workspace without shining directly into your eyes or onto the screen. Before you start fretting about the glare that it will throw on your monitor, fret not, since its asymmetrical optical design ensures that light falls exactly where you want it — on your desk, not your screen. It's also equipped with adjustable brightness and three color temperature modes that are cool, warm, and neutral, making it ideal whether you're doing spreadsheets or late-night reading.
As for keeping it on, you can power it off a standard USB-A port, whether it's from your computer, or directly from your monitor. The more tech-savvy amongst you might already be well aware of the BenQ ScreenBar, which is essentially the product that started this trend of screen light bars. However, even the cheapest one fetches at least a hundred bucks, while this screen bar from Quntis offers similar quality for less than half the price. It's also certified to meet the IEC/TR 62778 and IEC/EN 62471 standards, which in layman's terms means it cancels out blue light while reducing eye irritation and providing optimal eye protection.
Gueray Portable Bluetooth CD Player
In the age of Spotify and smart speakers, who on Earth still uses CDs, right? More people than you might think — and the Gueray Portable Bluetooth CD Player proves that nostalgia and modern tech can live together in perfect harmony. And as weird as a USB-powered CD player in 2025 may be on it's own, it's actually much more than that.
If you don't have a smartphone that can function as an FM radio, this has you covered. Want to listen to your own music? Simply plug in a USB drive or pop in a TF card loaded with your MP3s. Still craving more options? No problem. Its built-in stereo speakers can wirelessly connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth. Prefer a wired connection? It comes with a trusty 3.5mm AUX cable too. On top of that, quite literally, there's a small display that not only shows the time but also helps you navigate through the different modes. What else could you possibly need? Well, it even comes with a convenient remote control for easy navigation.
The versatility of this USB gadget makes it an excellent gift for just about anyone. It's great for music lovers who have shelves of CDs and no way to play them. It's also a fantastic addition to a vintage-style room or a kid's bedroom. And thanks to its USB power, it can plug right into a laptop, power bank, or wall adapter. Weird? Absolutely, but in a cool, retro-futuristic kind of way.
Koios USB Air Purifier
Air purifiers are usually large, noisy appliances you park in the corner of your apartment. This compact cutie flips the script. It's small enough to sit beside a laptop and powerful enough to make a noticeable difference in air quality. Weird? Yes. Wonderful? Also yes. This USB-powered Air Purifier from Koios uses a True HEPA H13 filter that captures dust, pollen, smoke, pet dander, and even odors. And because it runs entirely via USB, it can be powered through a laptop, power bank, or even a car adapter, making it super portable.
This isn't just a small and easy-to-carry air purifier; people can't stop talking about how incredibly quiet it is. Seriously, the reviews are filled with comments about its silent operation, which is a huge plus, especially when you consider how well it works. It even has a little LED ring that makes it a subtle night light. It's also ridiculously easy to use, since there is no confusing app setup or any extra buttons. Just plug it in, press the power button, and breathe easy. Sure, it's tiny and the performance isn't a direct match for some of the best air purifiers on the market out there. But for allergy-prone folks, clean freaks, or anyone who just likes a fresh-smelling workspace, it's a weird yet portable USB gadget that makes perfect sense.
Qanyi Cute Night Light Toast Bread
Everyone loves a cute night light, right? What about one that looks like a cartoon piece of toast? That's the Qanyi Cute Night Light Toast Bread in a nutshell. The USB-rechargeable night light is shaped like a slice of happy, golden-brown toast, complete with little arms and legs, and a cute little smile. It's adorable. It's ridiculous. It's lovable.
Sure, it's got a weird design, but it's the kind of weird that sparks joy. At its core, this is a surprisingly functional LED night light, with adjustable brightness levels. You can use a bottom switch to toggle the light directions, as well as set the light to run on automatically or just stay on at all times. Next to it is a foot pad that lets you easily adjust the brightness of the night light.
The bread-shaped body is made from soft silicone, which means it's durable, squeezable, and safe for kids. It runs on a built-in rechargeable battery, so there's no need to keep it plugged in all night. Just juice it up with any USB-C cable and it'll glow gently for hours. Also, apart from using it as a night light, the toast's legs double as a stand for your smartphone. As such, you can just enable the backlight, prop your phone on it, and enjoy a cozy yet immersive experience while binge-watching your favorite car restoration TV shows.
Ikkegol USB Triple Foot Pedal Switch
You can buy the best-rated keyboards or the best gaming mice to win more games by having additional macros, but you still have only 2 hands. How about putting your feet to use, too? Say hello to the Ikkegol USB Triple Foot Pedal Switch. It's a gadget that sounds like something out of a sci-fi control room but is actually a wildly practical tool for boosting productivity or gaming performance. Plug it into your computer via USB and you trigger any keyboard function with a simple toe-tap on one of its three programmable foot pedals. Foot-controlled copy-paste? You bet. Launching voice chat in a game without lifting a finger? Easy. It's weird. It's niche. But it's also kind of brilliant.
While there are single foot-pedal switches out there, the one that we're featuring comes with a total of three different foot pedals. Each of these can be individually programmed using the included software. And while the setup is only possible on a Windows machine, once configured, the shortcuts work across operating systems. These pedals aren't just for one thing — they're super useful whether you're transcribing audio, editing videos, doing medical dictation, gaming, coding, or even live-streaming. For gamers, it's like having a secret weapon that frees up your hands. If you work in an office, it can help you feel less tired. And for people with disabilities or who have trouble moving their hands, it's a really helpful way to access things. It's essentially turning your foot into a programmable shortcut key.
Rreaka Switch Dock Charger Adapter
Let's face it: the original Nintendo Switch dock is... chunky. It's also not exactly travel-friendly. That's where the Rreaka Switch Dock Charger Adapter swoops in, turning a full-sized console dock into something barely larger than a smartphone charger. It plugs into a wall socket, and then you can connect your Nintendo Switch to it via USB-C to juice it up. You can also plug an HDMI cable into it, with the output connected to your monitor or TV, and it will work just like the official Nintendo Switch Dock. No need to carry the big unit around, just this tiny charger is enough to enjoy the big-screen mode anywhere you want.
But wait, there's more! This also has a USB 2.0 port, so you can plug in your favorite accessories or gadgets to use with your Nintendo Switch. It's basically a mini USB docking station that works not only with the Switch, but also with Android phones and iPhones using USB-C. You can even mirror your phone screen in up to 4K resolution at 60Hz, which is awesome for watching stuff on a bigger screen. And if you have a Samsung Galaxy, you can use Samsung DeX to turn your phone into a desktop-like experience on your TV — pretty cool if you want to ditch the laptop for a bit.
Power-Z KM003C Portable USB-C Fast Charging Tester
Let's face it, most of us plug in our phone or laptop, see that little charging symbol appear, and that's it. But for tech enthusiasts who like to tinker, and anyone who's ever wondered if their cable is really working properly, the Power-Z KM003C Portable USB-C Fast Charging Tester will be a uniquely interesting gadget. It addresses a curiosity you might not have even realized you possessed. This little device doesn't just look like a tiny high-tech calculator, it acts like a full-blown diagnostic tool for your USB-C gear.
Plug it between your device and charger, and it gives a real-time readout of voltage, current, wattage, charging speed, energy transfer, and even protocols like PD, QC, PPS, and more. It also has a bright color display with rotating readouts and features E-marker cable detection. What's more is that it even connects to a PC for deep-dive testing and logging. Think of it as the multitool for your charging ecosystem. Want to fix an iPhone charger cable that isn't working? First test it properly with this tool. Wondering if your charger is giving your laptop enough juice during a heavy workload? Plug it in and find out. It even helps avoid overcharging issues and potential damage by revealing whether voltage levels are spiking or unstable. It's also a fantastic educational tool that's perfect for tech reviewers, electronics hobbyists, and students learning about USB-C and power delivery.
Kinpthy HD Snake Camera (Endoscope)
There's something oddly thrilling about a gadget that lets you peek down drains, or inside tight crevices where no regular camera (or human hand) can reach. That's exactly what the Kinpthy HD Snake Camera (Endoscope) delivers. It's a USB-powered, high-definition camera on the end of a flexible cable that gives serious James Bond vibes. Sure, it's weird. In fact, it kind of looks like some medical equipment. But it's also a total lifesaver when the unexpected happens.
At its core, the Kinpthy Snake Camera is a USB-C borescope that plugs into your smartphone. It features a semi-rigid, 16.4-foot-long cable and a tiny waterproof camera that records in 1080p. Oh, and it also has built-in LED lights on the camera tip that'll come in handy when you're poking around in dark pipes or engine blocks. When it comes to working with your devices, it's compatible with both Android and iPhones, and you can find the app on both the Play Store and the App Store. Setting it up is super simple too; just plug it into your phone, either with USB-C or using an adapter for iPhones, open the app, and you're good to go. Honestly, it might seem like a novelty item, but you'll be singing its praises the day it gets you out of a tricky situation.