6 Cool Gadgets That Will Make You Feel Like You're In The Future

Sci-fi homes often depict technology that we already have, albeit with things floating in the air and holograms. Aside from a robotic chef to whip you up a snack, there's rarely any visible improvement to how we cook. The Seattle Ultrasonics' C-200 Ultrasonic Chef's Knife might change that. At first glance, you probably wouldn't be able to tell it apart from the other knives in your kitchen. It's a bog-standard knife, with the only real distinguishing feature being the orange button on the underside of the handle. Don't let the not-super-sci-fi appearance fool you. This knife uses a 33kHz frequency to cut through ingredients with half as much effort.

Under the hood, it's a lot simpler than it might seem. Piezoelectric crystals powered by a 1,100mAh battery in the handle resonate the blade at 33kHz, and according to Seattle Ultrasonics, you can't even feel or hear it when in use. The demonstration video seems to prove this when the user is able to cut a slice off the top of a grape without holding the grape in place. Very cool. Cool tech aside, we'd imagine this will have real benefits for people who spend any significant amount of time in the kitchen — professional chefs as much as people who just love cooking.

However, we will hold out on any verdict since the knife is not available to the general public yet. Seattle Ultrasonics says you can get yours with the third pre-order batch by April 2026. Also, it's not cheap; this single knife costs $400, and we're curious how long it will last and how much it would cost to replace the battery once it wears out. Nonetheless, it fits the bill for feeling futuristic.