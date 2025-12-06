7 Of The Best VR Headsets You Can Buy, Ranked By Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Virtual reality offers one of the most unique ways to interact with software. Whether you're playing intense games or meeting with others through your computer, using a high-quality headset will help immerse you completely in your experience. The history of virtual reality is filled with twists, turns, and technological improvements. Today, VR hardware has powerful options for those willing to spend more.

While most people are familiar with the Meta Quest 3, other companies have been making strides in the realm of VR. We still don't have a concrete date on the next Meta headset, so this article focuses on other companies with their own hardware options. Here, you'll be able to find some of the best VR headsets from major companies currently available today. While many of these companies have multiple VR options, this article will only look at the best of the best, the most capable and most feature-rich options you can find.