HTC Vive Focus Vision Review: A Solid VR Headset With A Considerable Price Tag

The Vive Focus Vision has a lot of bells and whistles on paper. The front of the Vive Focus vision has four tracking cameras, two 16MP full-color passthrough cameras, an infrared floodlight, a proximity sensor, a G-Sensor, a gyroscope, and a depth sensor. The cooling vent and fan are out of the way and sit near the top of the headset. The fan was mostly silent during gameplay and I often forgot it was even there.

Advertisement

There are two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports, with the one on the left side supporting DisplayPort. There is also a 3.2mm headphone jack on the left side of the headset. There is a button on the right side that enables passthrough mode and the volume buttons can be found on the bottom.

The Focus Vision comes with two eye-tracking cameras that feature automatic IPD adjustments, which means no more manually adjusting the lenses for that perfect fit. The automatic IPD adjustment worked well for the most part but can fail to adjust correctly if you forget to look at the dot that appears in the center of the screen or if the headset has trouble tracking your eyes. A manual adjustment is possible from within the settings.

Advertisement

The back of the device houses the power button as well as a battery level indicator. There's a magnet back pad that houses the hot-swappable 7000mAh battery, which lasts about 2 hours per charge. The Focus Vision has a secondary battery that can run the headset for up to 20 minutes, giving you ample time to swap the primary battery. You can get a 50% charge in 30 minutes using the included 30W charger or a full charge in about an hour and a half.