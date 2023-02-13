Bigscreen VR Just Launched The Sleekest, Best Looking Virtual Reality Headset Yet

California-based Bigscreen has launched what it calls the world's smallest VR headset. Called the Beyond, at the heart of its optical wizardry is the pancake optics system — the same kind of hardware fitted by Meta inside its pricey Quest Pro headset — that ditches the regular Fresnel lens mechanism that was once mainstream for XR headsets. Another huge advantage of Bigscreen's offering is that it is custom-tuned to the buyer's facial contour, promising "uncompromising comfort." The company relies on an iPhone app that uses its TrueDepth sensor to perform a 3D scan of your face, down to sub-millimeter accuracy.

Bigscreen's team then uses this 3D map information to make the face cushion for customers' Beyond units. A critical advantage of a custom-fitted cushion is that pressure distribution is more even across your face, which means the person wearing won't have to live with an uncomfortable headset that could also lead to headaches. Plus, a custom fit also stops ambient light leakage, ensuring a distraction-free immersive VR experience. Bigscreen will even make a few custom-tuned cushions for other friends and family members, and thanks to the magnetic snap-on design, you won't have to lose your mind swapping them. The company says it can ship its VR headset in a total of 15 sizes, which is quite unprecedented. On the flip side, the company says all this custom-fitting work might take anywhere between a few weeks to months before your order lands at your doorstep.