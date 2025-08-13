Testing Hypershell's Pro X Exoskeleton Is Like Hiking Through A Sci-Fi Movie

The range of the Hypershell Pro X is very much a variable factor based on how you use it. You can see as much as 17.5 kilometers (10.874 miles) on a single charge, according to Hypershell, but that's only if you keep it on lower power settings. The more juice you squeeze out of it, the more limited your range will be. I made it around 5 miles (8km) at 70% power uphill with a heavy pack, so I was glad I had packed a second battery (included with the Pro X) for the trip back down. Of course, carrying an extra battery does cut into the efficacy of the Hypershell, so whether or not to bring the spare battery with you is a careful case-by-case decision.

Unless you're pushing it to the extreme or covering 20 or more miles in a single trip, I don't think you're likely to be limited by battery life with this exoskeleton. The range of the Hypershell is ideal for applications such as dayhiking, photography, and other such activities where you just want to get out and about and do something, while not getting as tired or being able to go farther than you otherwise might.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

It's should also be pointed out that the Hypershell Pro X is a bit heavy and large. While you don't really notice this while wearing it, it does make the device somewhat awkward to carry and to store. The included carrying case is very nice, but it's very difficult to properly fold and place the Hypershell in the case so that it will close and latch. In fact, I ended up not using the case at all due to this issue, which is a shame.