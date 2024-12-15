10 Of The Best Electric Bikes You Can Buy In 2024 (Rated By Consumer Reports)

Offering riders the best of both worlds with the ability to use pedal power or electrical assistance, e-bikes are a relatively new but popular addition to the biking world. There are plenty of things to consider before buying an e-bike, with one of the most important considerations being which bikes are suitable for riding in your local area. Laws and licensing requirements differ by state, so it's always best to check first. Once you have, it's time to decide what kind of bike you want. Some riders will want the fastest and most powerful e-bike available, while others will want to prioritize ride comfort and practicality instead.

Advertisement

Buyers who fit more into the latter camp will want to look for a bike aimed at commuters or cruisers, ideally those that deliver just the right mix of power and usability. Finding one can be a challenge, but following the recommendations of trusted institutions like Consumer Reports can give you a head start. These top-rated picks all received a rating of 80 or higher from Consumer Reports, and they make a solid starting point when considering what kind of e-bike is the right one for you.