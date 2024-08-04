6 Of The Best Heart Rate Monitors For Cycling You Can Buy In 2024

When smartwatches and other wearables first hit the market, some people were skeptical that they'd be anything more than a novelty. Once users realized how useful they could be as fitness trackers, however, they took off. Today, they're more popular than ever and getting more advanced with every generation — the recently released Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is a SlashGear Editor's Choice and earned a 9 out of 10 in our review.

These days, fitness trackers are pretty accurate at monitoring your heart rate, which makes them especially useful for cyclists, runners, and other exercise enthusiasts. And if you're not particularly a fan of smartwatches, fitness trackers aren't limited to such a device — you can choose from a handful of fitness trackers that aren't smartwatches instead. For example, in addition to wristband trackers, there are wearables such as smart rings and chest bands. If you're a cyclist, you're likely interested in heart rate monitors that are comfortable to wear, as well as ones that can pair with bike computers or have specialized cycling tracking in their companion apps.

To help figure out which fitness tracker is right for you, here are six of the best heart rate monitors for cycling currently on the market, based on the reviews of experts who've thoroughly tested them. You can find more information on how these devices were selected at the end of this list.