8 Of The Best Heart Rate Monitor Watches In 2023
Heart rate monitor watches have become an essential tool for health-conscious individuals, revolutionizing the fitness industry in recent years. These watches have outgrown their initial purpose of simply tracking heart rates during workouts and now offer a comprehensive range of features that elevate the entire fitness experience.
Beyond heart rate tracking, many modern heart rate monitor watches excel in advanced fitness monitoring. They incorporate features such as step counting, distance measurement, and calorie expenditure calculation, empowering users with invaluable insights into their daily physical activity levels. By providing this data, these watches can motivate users and help them reach their fitness goals.
There are a lot of aspects to consider looking for a heart rate monitor watch. Aesthetics, features, durability, and battery life are all things you'll need to think about. Just a few years ago, there were only a handful of brands on the market that covered these needs, and now there are dozens of different wearable models. As such, consumers can easily get overwhelmed by the sheer number of choices.
Whether you are a professional athlete, a fitness enthusiast, or just dedicated to improving your overall well-being, there is a watch for you. Here are eight of the best heart rate monitor watches on the market in 2023.
Fitbit Versa 4
Fitbit revolutionized the consumer health monitoring industry with its groundbreaking heart rate monitors and step counters, cementing its status as a household name in the field. The Fitbit Versa 4 is the latest addition to the company's line of smartwatch health trackers. Created with everyday use in mind, this state-of-the-art device is loaded with an array of exceptional features.
One remarkable improvement in the latest Versa series iteration is the reintroduction of the physical side button. This addition not only enhances the smartwatch's overall visual appeal, but also makes navigation much simpler. Furthermore, the Versa 4 touts an impressive battery life, ensuring the need for recharging only once a week or every 6 days.
The Fitbit Versa 4 specifically caters to fitness-conscious individuals with its dedicated workout app, delivering a multitude of exercise options tailored to your fitness level and goals. Additionally, for those who spend extended periods in front of screens, a convenient reminder feature sends notifications to the user, prompting movement after prolonged periods of inactivity. With its integrated sleep-tracking capabilities, you can also effectively monitor and analyze your sleep patterns.
Overall, the Fitbit Versa 4 is a fantastic watch at a mid-tier price of around $199. While there may be more precise (and more expensive) heart rate monitors available on the market, the Versa 4 meets the needs of most users. However, if absolute precision is paramount, exploring alternative watches may be worthwhile. Nonetheless, for those seeking a smartwatch with extended battery life, extra features, and an appealing design, the Fitbit Versa 4 is an outstanding choice.
Apple Watch Series 8
Though it's one of the pricier options on the list, there's no doubt that the Apple Watch Series 8 is worth it. The Series 8 excels in the basic heart rate monitoring and step tracking that you'd expect from a fitness watch, but its capabilities go much further than that. The latest addition is a rudimentary O2 sat feature, which monitors your blood oxygen saturation levels. Although intended as a guide, this functionality can also helpfully serve as an early warning sign of potential health issues. Furthermore, a new heat-tracking sensor enables body temperature checks and seamlessly integrates with menstrual cycle-tracking apps.
In addition to health data, the Apple Watch Series 8 offers a ton of lifestyle apps and features, including sleep monitoring, workout routines, and emergency apps. For individuals with mobility concerns or those living alone, the Series 8 incorporates a fall detection feature that can automatically alert emergency services in the case of a an unexpected tumble, potentially preventing serious injuries and health complications.
However, these advanced capabilities come at a cost. Daily wear requires nightly charging; battery life lasts approximately 18 hours under normal usage conditions, although it can be extended by enabling low-power mode. If you use it a lot in your daily life, you'll always have to plug the watch in overnight to make sure it stays fully charged. There's also the expense to consider, as Apple Watch Series 8 will run you around $400. Lastly, it's worth noting that its app integration means it's best for users who already own other Apple devices.
Google Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is one of the more stylish watches on this list. It boasts a circular face plate with multiple display settings to make it look either futuristic or like a luxury watch. In other words, its looks match the price point.
As a Google product, it seamlessly syncs up with your Google account and has access to all your other Google features. For its heart rate tracking and health data, it uses Fitbit's tracking system instead of proprietary software. Even though the Pixel Watch is meant to be paired with the Pixel phone, it still works perfectly with any Android phone.
The Google Pixel Watch also has a lot of other features like GPS navigation, sleep monitoring, and stress management. Initially, Google experienced some issues with aspects of the software at its launch like a malfunctioning alarm, but these have since been fixed with updates. Google's reputation for timely updates and software maintenance is another good reason to choose the Pixel Watch, ensuring a lengthy lifespan for the product.
The device's integration with Google services, utilization of Fitbit's tracking system, and compatibility with a wide range of Android phones are strong selling points. However, although this smartwatch uses Fitbit tech, it doesn't have Fitbit's battery life. The Google Pixel Watch's charge only lasts a little over 24 hours, so users will have to recharge it almost every night in order to get the most out of it during the day.
Garmin Venu 2 Plus
Garmin has already built a strong reputation for its exceptional navigation and GPS technology, having been a leading choice for portable GPS devices before smartphones took over the market. For individuals who prioritize their health and engage in plenty of outdoor activities, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus stands out as an excellent watch option. With an extensive range of tracking features tailored to outdoor enthusiasts such as hikers and cyclists, this smartwatch delivers an exceptional experience.
The Venu 2 Plus accurately monitors heart rate and provides valuable tools like gym plans and workout routines. Users can create personalized exercise plans that the Garmin Venu 2 Plus diligently tracks and monitors, offering insights to help improve overall fitness levels. Moreover, the device assists in monitoring mental well-being by tracking user stress levels throughout the day via heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch even helps promote healthy hydration by logging water intake and issuing reminders.
As expected from Garmin, the Venu 2 Plus also incorporates the company's advanced GPS tracking system. Renowned for its accuracy, this feature is particularly beneficial for travelers or hikers who rely on precise positioning data. Lastly, the Venu 2 Plus boasts an impressive battery life. With up to 9 days of usage on a single charge, it outshines many competing smartwatch brands, making it a reliable companion for daily wear and offering extended operational periods with minimal upkeep.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the newest smartwatch in the Samsung catalog, a cutting-edge smartwatch that surpasses its predecessor with remarkable enhancements and useful features. Most notably, it adds a huge boost to battery life. With the Galaxy Watch 5, you can get two consecutive days of usage before needing to recharge.
There have also been some cosmetic upgrades to the Galaxy Watch 5. The display has been fortified to withstand the rigors of daily wear, minimizing concerns about accidental impacts or abrasions. The watch's curvature has also been adjusted to guarantee a comfortable and ergonomic fit on your wrist. While these are minor changes, the upgrades are very much appreciated and contribute to an all-around improvement over the previous model.
To improve health monitoring, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has been outfitted with a wider connection area, meaning more contact space between the watch and the user's wrist, which makes for more accurate readings. Equally noteworthy is the newly introduced temperature-tracking feature. While initially unavailable at launch due to software issues, Samsung has since released patches to activate this functionality. The watch can now monitor your base temperature, promptly notifying you of any unexpected fluctuations.
Though the initial rollout encountered a few setbacks, Samsung has been quick to address any issues. As a result, you can confidently rely on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to monitor your heart and provide valuable health insights.
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
The Fitbit Luxe and Wellness Tracker is a great choice for individuals who want their health data presented in a straightforward manner. Distinguished by its slim profile, it adheres to the original design of Fitbit, featuring a sleek rectangular faceplate. While not classified as a full-fledged smartwatch, it's still worth noting that the Fitbit Luxe lacks certain features found in similar devices on the market. For instance, it does not possess GPS capabilities. However, its primary focus lies in health and fitness monitoring, and that's where it excels.
One of the most convenient features of the Luxe is its automatic exercise detection. In cases where you initiate a run without manually starting the tracking software, the Fitbit Luxe can automatically recognize the start of your run and initiate a new tracking session on its own. The Fitbit Luxe comes equipped with a selection of standard exercises like running, swimming, and cycling, and can be customized further using the companion app.
Due to its emphasis on fitness tracking, rather than various other smartwatch functions, the Fitbit Luxe is relatively affordable, priced at approximately $100. There is one drawback, however: Unlocking the watch's full potential requires a Fitbit subscription. It comes with a year-long subscription if purchased new, but afterward, you'll have to renew it at $10 a month or $80 for the year.
Amazfit GTR 4
Amazfit may be one of the lesser-known names in smartwatches, but it's definitely worth taking a look at. The Amazfit GTR 4 offers an excellent balance of style and functionality. The GTR 4 has a host of sensors that allow for comprehensive data tracking. It includes all the essential features one would expect from a fitness watch like heart rate monitoring, sleep sensors, and workout trackers. Moreover, it offers the added advantage of dual-band GPS monitoring. While not exclusive to the GTR 4, this feature remains uncommon outside of the priciest smartwatch brands or specialized GPS tracking brands like Garmin. Dual-band GPS monitoring enables you to accurately track your location even in remote areas.
The watch itself is also pretty stylish, boasting with a large circular faceplate that's impressively bright. Its extensive array of features is equivalent to most any other smartwatch on the market, offering Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone integration, and much more. However, what truly sets the GTR 4 apart is its exceptional battery life, lasting approximately 10 days between charges. This extended battery performance makes it an excellent choice for everyday use.
As a smaller brand, the GTR 4 in turn offers a more affordable alternative compared to other heart rate monitoring smartwatches. Its retail price hovers around $200 for a new watch. The only notable omission is the absence of NFC integration, which prevents contactless payments using the smartwatch. If this is not a critical requirement for you, the GTR 4 stands as an impressive all-around smartwatch and heart rate monitor.
Timex Ironman Heartfit
For individuals seeking a no-nonsense watch that efficiently tells time while tracking heart rate and steps, the Timex Ironman Heartfit is an affordable option worth considering. Designed as a straightforward fitness watch, the Heartfit excels at monitoring heart rate, daily steps, and workouts.
The watch itself features a pillowcase shape with a resin band and is available in multiple colors. Its appearance is suitable for everyday wear, including office settings, but it may be best to leave it behind for any black tie or formal events.
Because the Heartfit isn't a smartwatch, the battery will last you approximately 1.5 years. Furthermore, lacking the additional features of a true smartwatch, the Heartfit maintains an attractive price point of around $60. As a member of Timex's Ironman series, the Heartfit is especially suited for individuals engaged in serious training. The heart-tracking technology on the Heartfit is very accurate and can help you achieve your fitness goals. Furthermore, its waterproofing and durability make it an excellent choice for those who want a reliable heart rate monitor that eliminates the need for frequent charging.