Coros Heart Rate Monitor Review: Simple, Comfortable Tracking

Coros is a well-established authority in the fitness watch space that usually goes toe to toe with other fitness watches from Garmin, Apple, and smartwatches like the Pixel Watch. Their watches are often considered some of the best running watches available. While wrist-based wearables do many awesome things, they aren't usually in an ideal location to get precise heart rate data.

This may not be a big deal to many people, but if you take your fitness performance seriously, you may be looking to get the most accurate heart rate information to take your training to the next level. Heart rate-based training is a great training regimen but only works if you are getting an accurate heart rate. This is where dedicated heart sensors come into play. They are designed to do one thing and one thing only, to give you the most precise heart rate information available.

Coros sent their new Heart Rate Monitor for the purposes of this review.