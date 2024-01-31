What Is Neuralink And What Does Elon Musk Say It Can Do?

On paper, Neuralink sounds like the stuff of science fiction. A quick brain implant, performed by a robot, gives its user the ability to perform what is essentially digital telepathy. Anything connected with the device can be controlled through thoughts alone. Memories could be stored and replayed in ultra-high definition. You could genuinely have a song stuck in your head. Or at least you could if billionaire Elon Musk's claims about the device's potential hold water.

The controversial brain chip was recently cleared for human trials by the FDA, and a human has already had one of the chips embedded into their grey matter. That patient, according to Musk, is "recovering well," and "Initial results show promising neuron spike detection." Neuralink is also accepting volunteers for further trials, though participation is only open to people who have "limited or no ability to use both hands due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)."

But what is Neuralink? What does Elon Musk think it is? And is it worth having a robot poke a bunch of wires into your brain with a needle? Here, we'll take a look at the potential medical impact of the device, its realistic applications, and some of the claims Musk has made about one of his more controversial projects. Some of them aren't quite as wacky as nuking Mars, but they're probably equally as likely to happen.