Elon Musk Confirms First Human Has Received Neuralink Brain Chip Implant
Elon Musk has announced on X (formerly Twitter) that his human brain-computer interface (BCI) company Neuralink has successfully implanted its chip in a human subject for the first time. This is a crucial first step for the company, which has so far tested the device on animals such as monkeys and pigs — and that, too, with a fair share of criticism around its alleged conduct.
Neuralink, which was slapped with a fine just three days ago for violating rules around the movement of hazardous materials, got its most recent rejection for human trials in March 2023. But two months later, the U.S. FDA finally gave Neuralink its approval to conduct human trials of its BCI device, which is around the size of a coin and essentially dangles thin wires inside the brain.
Toward the end of 2022, Neuralink began the patient registration processing for human trials, keeping the window open only for volunteers living with conditions such as vision loss, critical neuro-motor disabilities, and quadriplegia. Musk previously — and ambitiously — said that Neuralink will one day be able to permanently reverse blindness and restore full-body movement following paralysis. Fast-forward to January 2024, and the billionaire claims that the first Neuralink implant recipient is "recovering well," adding, "Initial results show promising neuron spike detection."
A long road to realize tall promises
Neuralink previously explained that its device — said to be cosmetically invisible — essentially interprets brain signal activity, transforming it into actionable tasks on a computer or smartphone. Essentially, humans will be able to perform tasks using only their thoughts, such as making calls on a phone, playing games, or browsing the web. In fact, the company has claimed that by using its BCI implant, a person with paralysis will be able to control a phone faster than a normal person does with their thumb. Musk also said in the not-too-distant past — and perhaps with tongue planted firmly in cheek — that the Neuralink implant will be accompanied by its own wireless charger shaped like a baseball cap.
Despite this promising development, the company has attracted its fair share of controversies, including allegations of animal cruelty. Some experts have also been skeptical about the tall promises made by Musk and Neuralink. Among the key concerns flagged by experts is the potential risk of infection due to how the implant is embedded, as well as the potential for brain injury. Musk, on the other hand, seems bullish about the whole idea. "You could have a Neuralink device implanted right now and you wouldn't even know," he said in 2022. "In fact, in one of these demos, I will."