Elon Musk Confirms First Human Has Received Neuralink Brain Chip Implant

Elon Musk has announced on X (formerly Twitter) that his human brain-computer interface (BCI) company Neuralink has successfully implanted its chip in a human subject for the first time. This is a crucial first step for the company, which has so far tested the device on animals such as monkeys and pigs — and that, too, with a fair share of criticism around its alleged conduct.

Neuralink, which was slapped with a fine just three days ago for violating rules around the movement of hazardous materials, got its most recent rejection for human trials in March 2023. But two months later, the U.S. FDA finally gave Neuralink its approval to conduct human trials of its BCI device, which is around the size of a coin and essentially dangles thin wires inside the brain.

Toward the end of 2022, Neuralink began the patient registration processing for human trials, keeping the window open only for volunteers living with conditions such as vision loss, critical neuro-motor disabilities, and quadriplegia. Musk previously — and ambitiously — said that Neuralink will one day be able to permanently reverse blindness and restore full-body movement following paralysis. Fast-forward to January 2024, and the billionaire claims that the first Neuralink implant recipient is "recovering well," adding, "Initial results show promising neuron spike detection."