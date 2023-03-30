The Reason Why The US Military Doesn't Use More Hydrofoil Ships

Boats have come a very long way indeed since humanity discovered that simple wooden constructions were convenient ways to cross swaths of water. The majestic cruise ships of today are essentially floating hotels: according to Yahoo News, Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean's upcoming behemoth, will be the world's largest, just short of a staggering 1,200 square feet in size.

While such ships will be fully equipped with every mod-con that thousands of holidaymakers could desire, military ships are replete with technology of a very different sort. This isn't to say, of course, that size and spectacle haven't been key features of the U.S. military's ships too. Indeed, the USS Gerald R Ford, of the U.S. Navy, is the world's biggest aircraft carrier, measuring 1,100 square feet itself. The Navy certainly continues to innovate with its aircraft carriers too.

At times in its history, however, much smaller and rather more unique Navy vessels have been deployed too. Hydrofoils — ships with wings that help lift them out of the water — have rarely been used, however, and there are some pertinent reasons why.