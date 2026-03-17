7 Things An iPhone Can Do That Your iPad Can't

To be abundantly clear, all iPad models have a cellular version that can support 5G data. Like iPhones, you can subscribe to your major carrier networks like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to get the same coverage you'd get with your iPhone, including short-term pay-as-you-go plans for trips. But here's the kicker: That doesn't include a phone number. So you cannot set up a backup number with your iPad and use it to take calls and send messages in the event your iPhone is out of commission. If you look at Apple's iPad + Cellular page, you'll notice the language intentionally limits itself to cellular data and makes no mention of texts or calls. A cellular plan is really only there so your iPad can connect to the internet, anywhere. Nothing more.

That said, the iPad does have a new phone app as of iPadOS 26, but it's only to mirror your iPhone. Any calls it receives are really calls your iPhone receives. And of course, for years the iPad has had its own iMessage Messages app that receives and sends messages via your iCloud account — but that's over iCloud, not cellular, and any messages that require SMS and RCS need your iPhone's phone plan.

Having no phone number has implications beyond being limited to cellular data. For example, iPads cannot sign up for accounts that require a phone number, such as WhatsApp. Lastly, iPads don't support emergency satellite connectivity, and probably never will. I mean, when would you get stranded in the wilderness with an iPad, but not your iPhone? Intentionally or not, this all relegates the iPad to being a secondary device.