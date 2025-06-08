No, MagSafe Isn't Killing Your Battery - But Here's What Might Be

No, contrary to some concerns, MagSafe isn't killing your phone's battery. Worries about MagSafe harming an iPhone's battery usually focus on three things: the heat produced while charging, the wear from how often the phone is attached and removed from the charger, and the effects of faster charging speeds. While it's true that wireless charging can generate more heat than traditional charging, something that can speed up battery degradation, Apple has a feature called Optimized Battery Charging. It's designed to keep this from happening by limiting charging above 80% when the device gets too warm.

As far as the effects of frequently attaching and detaching your iPhone from the MagSafe charger go, sure, it could put some extra strain on the charging components, but with proper use and certified accessories, it's not something most users need to worry about. If the faster charging speeds make you nervous because of their potential to create extra heat, Apple has thought of that, too, and has added built-in safeguards — the same ones that prevent overheating — to regulate charging and protect your battery.

While there are many unique and useful MagSafe accessories for your iPhone, it's important to keep in mind that they're not all created equal. You should only use certified MagSafe chargers and cases with your iPhone because the others could cause your iPhone to heat up more than it should, which can affect battery health. Extreme heat and cold can also negatively impact your battery's health, so you should avoid charging your iPhone in these conditions. The ideal temperature, according to Apple, is between 62 and 72 degrees Fahrenheit.

