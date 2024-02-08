How To Get Approved For An Apple Card If You Were Declined Or Have Poor Credit

If you're deep in the Apple ecosystem, it would make sense to pick up an Apple Card to take advantage of features like Apple Pay. However, not everybody gets approved for an Apple Card after they apply, but don't fret if that happened to you. No matter the case, Apple will give you a checklist to complete as part of the Path to Apple Card program that'll open the door for you to reapply if you aren't approved. Finishing these steps doesn't guarantee an acceptance for an Apple Card, but you'll be in much better shape than you would be otherwise.

There are many reasons people get declined for credit cards, and the list includes having a poor credit score, too low an income, unpaid bills, a tax lien, bankruptcy, or foreclosure on your record. More factors can come into play, but the big thing for most people is to just make sure you're on top of your monthly bills and make sure you don't carry a lot of debt as those things will negatively impact your credit score and make it harder to get an Apple Card. Checking your credit score on a website like Credit Karma beforehand isn't a bad idea if you're looking into applying for a card.