5 Useful Ryobi Outdoor Products That Aren't Yard Tools

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There's no doubt that Ryobi has made a name for itself in the gardening category. There are a number of Ryobi tools that landscapers find useful, such as its trimmers, chainsaws, blowers, and lawn mowers. With just a single battery kit, whether it's the Ryobi USB lithium, 18V ONE+, or 40V battery lines, you can enjoy access to all kinds of cordless tools for both personal and professional use. However, the tool manufacturer has also proven that it knows there's more to life than just keeping your house in order, especially if you're tired of maintaining your yard.

Ryobi has also dipped its toe in products that go beyond just the usual home repair and maintenance. In addition to the range of classic and niche Ryobi tools that span foam cutters, rotary tools, to pivoting lasers, which many hobbyists benefit from, the brand also offers a ton of products that make being in the elements more enjoyable (rain or shine). When it comes to products for outdoor adventures, Ryobi has a thoughtful line up that includes everything from heating cushions and lamps of different kinds. So, if you're ready to explore what else the Ryobi portfolio can offer (and maybe even get more out of the batteries you already own), here are some outdoor tools that might encourage you to get more vitamin D.