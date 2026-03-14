5 Useful Ryobi Outdoor Products That Aren't Yard Tools
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There's no doubt that Ryobi has made a name for itself in the gardening category. There are a number of Ryobi tools that landscapers find useful, such as its trimmers, chainsaws, blowers, and lawn mowers. With just a single battery kit, whether it's the Ryobi USB lithium, 18V ONE+, or 40V battery lines, you can enjoy access to all kinds of cordless tools for both personal and professional use. However, the tool manufacturer has also proven that it knows there's more to life than just keeping your house in order, especially if you're tired of maintaining your yard.
Ryobi has also dipped its toe in products that go beyond just the usual home repair and maintenance. In addition to the range of classic and niche Ryobi tools that span foam cutters, rotary tools, to pivoting lasers, which many hobbyists benefit from, the brand also offers a ton of products that make being in the elements more enjoyable (rain or shine). When it comes to products for outdoor adventures, Ryobi has a thoughtful line up that includes everything from heating cushions and lamps of different kinds. So, if you're ready to explore what else the Ryobi portfolio can offer (and maybe even get more out of the batteries you already own), here are some outdoor tools that might encourage you to get more vitamin D.
Ryobi coolers
Coolers are ideal for keeping drinks cool and food warm for anything from a neighborhood gathering to a children's soccer game to a camping trip to a work event. They can also make a great place to keep your Ryobi batteries safe from extreme temperature changes, whether it's during the cold winter season or blistering summer heat. Capable of storing more than 3 dozen 12-ounce cans, the $499 Ryobi 18V ONE+ 24Q Hybrid Power Cooler works with not just the Ryobi 18V ONE+ battery system, but also with your 12V car adapter and 120V AC adapter. As of March 2026, more than 70 people have rated this ONE+ battery-powered smart cooler 4.4 stars on average on the official Ryobi Website. On the other hand, it's even more popular and rated higher on Home Depot, wherein 230+ reviewers rated it around 4.5 stars. Either way, many people think it's worth buying, especially for outdoor activities, like camping.
But, if you're on a budget, the tool manufacturer also sells an under $60 17-inch Soft-Sided Cooler that is compatible with its Ryobi LINK Modular Storage System. Similar to the 18V smart cooler, this cooler can hold your cold drinks, hot food, and your batteries at the right temperature. Although it is not yet as popular, the reviews are pretty promising so far with 9 people giving it a perfect rating on the Ryobi Website, while 70+ people think it's worth around 4.8 stars on Home Depot.
Bluetooth speakers
While Ryobi isn't a major Bluetooth speaker brand, its Bluetooth products have a few things going for it. Consider the USB Lithium or 18V ONE+ batteries, USB charging ports, compatibility with storage systems, and durable dust and waterproof ratings that make it ideal for outdoor use. In fact, Ryobi also includes speakers in its kits, like the 18V ONE+ Compact Camper's Kit. As of March 2026, Ryobi lists one Bluetooth speaker product under its USB Lithium category, the $99 USB Lithium Verse Compact Speaker Kit, which is IP67-rated or dust-tight and submergible for half an hour in a meter.
However, if you're already invested in the 18V ONE+ battery system, you have a lot more options, which are all consistently rated above 4 stars on average. Priced at $25.25, the Compact Bluetooth Speaker has a 1.75-inch speaker that can last more than 20 hours and weighs just half a pound. For just under $60, there's the Compact Bluetooth Radio/Speaker with a 3-inch speaker, which has an added FM radio feature and USB charging. Apart from this, there's also the $64 Verse Clamp Speaker and $89 Speaker with Bluetooth Wireless Technology. But if you want some Ryobi LINK storage system-compatible speakers, the $199 Hybrid Verse Link Bluetooth Stereo also has a 50W subwoofer and can help charge your devices via USB. Plus, it can either run up to half a day with 6Ah batteries or indefinitely with a plug.
Ryobi fans and misters
Whether you're working on a hot, humid day in your garden or want a way to stay comfortable during a summer picnic, Ryobi has a large portfolio of fans and misters that run on its different battery systems. With this, you'll have your pick on what's more effective for your needs, whether you need power, compactness, or just something to augment your existing system. In general, many of Ryobi's fans and misters have garnered positive reviews, so it's hard to go wrong.
For example, USB Lithium fans have options for smaller fans, like the Clamp Fan, Misting Fan, or LED Magnetic Clamp Light. For those with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ batteries, it can power fans like the 12-inch Hybrid Misting Air Cannon Fan, Hybrid Whisper Series 14-inch Air Cannon, Hybrid Whisper Series 7.5-inch Fan, and the beloved Whisper Series 7.5-inch Bucket Top Misting Fan. Depending on the battery capacity you use, Ryobi's Bucket Top Misting Fan can last a long time. For example, we've mentioned before that it can run between 5.5 hours to 21 hours on low settings, which is more than enough for a day's worth of adventure outdoors (or about half the time if you're going to run it on higher settings).
Lastly, Ryobi's powerful 40V series gives options like its HP Brushless Hybrid Whisper Series 20-inch Air Cannon Fan. Even Ryobi's battery topper fan, which apart from being a power bank, can run almost a week with a full 12 Ah battery.
Cordless bug zappers
There's nothing more annoying than trying to get cozy by the fireplace only to wind up swatting away a seemingly never-ending sea of bugs. However, you can avoid this with the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Bug Zapper that retails for just under $100. Weighing just 3.34 lbs, Ryobi claims it generates up to 2,550 volts to kill bugs with a range of about 1.5 acres. Many Ryobi Bug Zapper owners seem to be content with the product , with generally positive feedback across the board. On the official Ryobi website, the ONE+ 18V Cordless Bug Zapper has a 4.5-star rating from more than 220 customers. On the other hand, the Ryobi Bug Zapper boasts a generally positive 4.3 stars from more than 780 people at Home Depot. While on Amazon, it has a similar 4.3-star rating from about 200 customers.
In a YouTube review, creator Adventures on Tour shared how they thought it was expensive, but effective for their boat trip, especially in the dark. They claim it could run up to 12 hours with a single, fully-charged 4 Ah battery. Although, they cautioned that it didn't perform as well for house flies, which didn't seem to be attracted to it. Apart from the Ryobi Cordless Bug Zapper, you may also benefit from other gadgets to keep bugs at bay as well, like bug vacuums, portable mosquito repellants, and fly traps. After all, there are many kinds of bugs and you may need a holistic approach to prevent or manage ongoing infestation.
Inflators and deflators
As of March 2026, Ryobi lists five types of inflators and deflators, which are powered by either its USB Lithium or 18V ONE+ battery systems. Depending on what model you get, the prices range from $39.97 to $139. On the Ryobi website, all models have been rated above 4.6 stars, but it's important to take note that some models are less popular than others and only have about 40 reviewers. Either way, they're considered generally promising and useful for all kinds of outdoor activities. Apart from using it to inflate or deflate everything from tires, balls, toys, or air mattresses, it can also be used to clean small surfaces.
For people who want to stick with the USB Lithium, the $42.97 USB Lithium High Volume Inflator Kit has been rated 4.7 stars by over 50 customers. With an IPX4 rating, it's durable enough for light splashing, but not enough to be submerged. Capable of generating up to 14 SCFM, it's not made for tires, but can still be great for camping and beach days, since it can handle pool toys and air mattresses. But if you're looking for a model that can do more things, there's a reason why the 18V ONE+ Dual Function Digital Inflation / Deflator is one of many Ryobi tools that are perfect for summer holidays. With a 160 PSI capacity, it's an all-around tool that can be used on all kinds of tires, sports balls, as well as smaller items that you'd expect from less powerful units.