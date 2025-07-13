Here's How Long Ryobi's Bucket Top Misting Fan Can Last On A Battery

Summers are made to be enjoyed outdoors, but being under the sun means getting drenched in sweat too. You surely won't go a full day of yard work, camping, or barbecuing without feeling sticky from the heat and humidity. Thankfully, misting fans are now a thing. They function just like your regular fan, but besides simply circulating air, they have the added benefit of nozzles that spray mist to cool you down more.

Misting fans come in two types: plug-in and cordless. Between the two, you'll likely want to go with the cordless variant like the Ryobi Bucket Top Misting Fan for convenience. It runs entirely on battery, so it's easier to haul even to the farthest corners of your lawn. Plus, they're typically smaller and more portable, perfect for your outdoor adventures.

Ryobi's bucket top misting fan is one of the best Ryobi tools for your summer vacation just for this reason. But the question is, how long do they even last on a single charge? With Ryobi's18V ONE+ 2Ah battery installed, the fan can run for more than five hours on the low speed setting and three hours if set to high speed. You can extend the runtime with higher-capacity batteries, though.