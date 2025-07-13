Here's How Long Ryobi's Bucket Top Misting Fan Can Last On A Battery
Summers are made to be enjoyed outdoors, but being under the sun means getting drenched in sweat too. You surely won't go a full day of yard work, camping, or barbecuing without feeling sticky from the heat and humidity. Thankfully, misting fans are now a thing. They function just like your regular fan, but besides simply circulating air, they have the added benefit of nozzles that spray mist to cool you down more.
Misting fans come in two types: plug-in and cordless. Between the two, you'll likely want to go with the cordless variant like the Ryobi Bucket Top Misting Fan for convenience. It runs entirely on battery, so it's easier to haul even to the farthest corners of your lawn. Plus, they're typically smaller and more portable, perfect for your outdoor adventures.
Ryobi's bucket top misting fan is one of the best Ryobi tools for your summer vacation just for this reason. But the question is, how long do they even last on a single charge? With Ryobi's18V ONE+ 2Ah battery installed, the fan can run for more than five hours on the low speed setting and three hours if set to high speed. You can extend the runtime with higher-capacity batteries, though.
How much runtime to expect from Ryobi's bucket top misting fan
Ryobi currently offers only one bucket top misting fan model — the 18V ONE+ Whisper Series 7.5" Bucket Top Misting Fan. Covering a maximum range of 14 ft., it delivers an airflow of 340 to 670 cubic feet per minute (CFM) with a speed of 470 to 840 feet per minute (FPM). The fan can has two speed settings and two mist settings. You just need to position it on top of a five-gallon water bucket or attach its built-in hose adapter to a standard garden hose.
Since the Ryobi misting fan is part of the brand's massive 18V ONE+ system, it's inherently compatible with any of the 18V ONE+ battery options. That means you can switch to a larger-capacity battery pack whenever necessary. A higher Ah on the power tool battery means a longer runtime, so if you'll be working out in the sun all day, feel free to use the a bigger battery.
When run at low speed, the Ryobi bucket top misting fan can last up to 5.5 hours with a 2Ah battery, 16 hours with a 4Ah unit, and an impressive 21 hours on a 6Ah battery. But if you crank it up to high speed, those numbers drop to three, six, and ten hours, respectively.