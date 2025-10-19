These Ryobi Battery Topper Tools Fit On Top Of Your 40V Battery
One of the notable advantages of Ryobi is that it operates on integrated battery systems, which are compatible with multiple power tools within its ever-expanding portfolio. Depending on the amount of power you need, the popular tool brand offers several types of batteries designed to last approximately 3 years or longer, provided they are maintained properly. While it can be pretty heavy, Ryobi's 40V battery line powers over 85 power tools, ranging from self-propelled lawn mowers and blowers to log splitters and chainsaws. But, did you know that Ryobi's 40V batteries also work with toppers? As of writing, Ryobi offers two types of battery toppers that are compatible with the 40V battery system: a fan and a light.
Unlike Ryobi power tools, which are designed to fulfill specific mechanical functions in your garage or job site, battery toppers are like nice add-ons that can turn your battery into a little gadget. Typically, they're made to stack on top of your battery, instead of being slotted into a more complex power tool. Additionally, they're not designed to handle heavy-duty tasks, such as powerful motors, but rather for simpler operations. Because of this, battery toppers also tend to be able to run for long periods without needing to recharge the pack, since they consume significantly less power than other tools. Apart from both being covered by the brand's 3-Year Limited Warranty, here's what we know about both gadgets and what people have to say about them.
How's the Ryobi 40V Battery Top Fan compared to other options?
Retailing for just under $40, the Ryobi 40V Battery Topper Fan is a compact fan solution that folds neatly when not in use. Apart from generating 260 cubic feet per Minute (CFM) of air, it's also rated for 740 feet per minute (FPM) airflow speed. With three speed settings (High, Medium, and Low), it has a 2-by metal hanging hook for easier attachment when it's not lying flat. Not to mention, it's a pretty neat way to also turn your Ryobi 40V battery into a power bank when you don't really need the fan. Although it doesn't have a large number of reviews yet, it has generated an average rating of 4.8 stars from 30 buyers on the Ryobi website.
With its most powerful 12Ah battery, Ryobi claims this 40V topper fan can run for up to 166 hours (or just about a week) on its lowest setting. Among Ryobi's battery-powered fans, the next longest-lasting option is the under-18V ONE+ 4-inch Clamp Fan, which is rated to last only 40 hours. For fans that operate on the same 40V battery system, the Brushless Hybrid Whisper Series 20-inch Air Cannon and 14-inch Hybrid Air Cannon Whisper Series are rated to run for 34 hours and 20 hours, respectively. As for compact alternatives, the USB Lithium Clamp Fan Kit can only work for 7 hours with its full, built-in Lithium battery.
What you need to know about the Ryobi 40V Battery Topper LED Work Light
Priced at $39.97, the Ryobi 40V Battery Topper Light is a multi-directional light capable of 300-degree rotation and a 120-degree pivot. Designed to run on four different settings (High, Medium, Low, and Ultra Low), it can generate up to 1,000 lumens of light on High. And if you keep on Ultra Low, which generates 100 Lumens of light, Ryobi shares that it can stay on for up to 11 days when used with a 12Ah 40V battery. Alternatively, the Low and Medium settings can strike a balance between battery life and brightness. Even with its 4Ah 40V series, you can achieve at least 15 hours of runtime on High and 85 hours on Ultra Low.
Similar to the light topper, this can convert your 40V battery into a power bank in a jiffy, which is perfect for camping. Apart from phones, you can even charge small gadgets like laptops. When used in the wild, be sure to store them properly, especially since they have a history of exploding. On the official Ryobi website, the 40V Battery Topper Light has received a perfect 5-star rating from over 30 satisfied users. That said, Ryobi offers a range of other, more powerful lightning accessories that might also suit your lifestyle, from 300 Lumen compact area lights to 3,000-lumen panel lights.