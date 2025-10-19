These Ryobi Battery Topper Tools Fit On Top Of Your 40V Battery

One of the notable advantages of Ryobi is that it operates on integrated battery systems, which are compatible with multiple power tools within its ever-expanding portfolio. Depending on the amount of power you need, the popular tool brand offers several types of batteries designed to last approximately 3 years or longer, provided they are maintained properly. While it can be pretty heavy, Ryobi's 40V battery line powers over 85 power tools, ranging from self-propelled lawn mowers and blowers to log splitters and chainsaws. But, did you know that Ryobi's 40V batteries also work with toppers? As of writing, Ryobi offers two types of battery toppers that are compatible with the 40V battery system: a fan and a light.

Unlike Ryobi power tools, which are designed to fulfill specific mechanical functions in your garage or job site, battery toppers are like nice add-ons that can turn your battery into a little gadget. Typically, they're made to stack on top of your battery, instead of being slotted into a more complex power tool. Additionally, they're not designed to handle heavy-duty tasks, such as powerful motors, but rather for simpler operations. Because of this, battery toppers also tend to be able to run for long periods without needing to recharge the pack, since they consume significantly less power than other tools. Apart from both being covered by the brand's 3-Year Limited Warranty, here's what we know about both gadgets and what people have to say about them.