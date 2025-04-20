How Heavy Are Ryobi's 40V Batteries? Here's How Much Weight They Add To Your Tools

With the increased prevalence of battery-powered tools, Ryobi has embraced the trend wholeheartedly. The brand's catalogue is full of battery-operated tools of all types, from those needed for landscaping to ones that come in handy for a variety of small, simple jobs. The batteries themselves are quite versatile in their own right, too, with various power levels and usage times. Ryobi batteries even work in some non-Ryobi tools, taking their utility beyond their brand. With that said, they can be a bit cumbersome for some users.

While Ryobi's battery-powered line does away with unwieldy cords, the trade-off is contending with some added weight from the attached batteries. Speaking to Ryobi's 40V battery line, these can come in at a range of weights that differ with their amp hours (Ah). On the low end is the 2 Ah unit, which weighs around 2.5 pounds — the 4 Ah battery comes in a bit heavier at around 2.9 pounds. The 6 Ah is approximately 3.98 pounds, the 8 Ah is 4.1 pounds, and the 12 Ah battery jumps up to 5.85 pounds. While most users likely won't have trouble using Ryobi tools with these weighty batteries, clearly they add a bit of heft to already dense tools.

Considering their weight, one has to wonder, are Ryobi lithium-ion batteries worth dealing with? Here's how they compare to their predecessors, both in terms of weight and power.

