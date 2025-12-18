Neither In The Garage Nor In The Shed – Here's A Great Place To Safely Store Ryobi Batteries

Ryobi is one of the bigger names in the tool game, offering a broad range of hand and power tools that cover everything from household DIY and yard maintenance to cleaning and recreation. In fact, DIYers and pros alike appreciate this brand, as it offers accessible, affordable power tools that utilize rechargeable batteries with ONE+ battery technology. This means they're interchangeable, and you can use the same battery to power a range of Ryobi handheld tools of the same voltage.

That said, given that the lifespan of Ryobi batteries depends on how you charge and store them when not in use, you'll want to do everything possible to keep them in the best condition. And if you're like most homeowners, you might be subscribing to the myth that the best place to store your Ryobi batteries is in your garage or shed. But before you do this, you'll want to think twice; it's one of the biggest mistakes you can make to ruin your power tool batteries. After all, storing your batteries in the garage or in the shed will drastically reduce their performance. Even worse, prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures increases the risk of common problems affecting power tool batteries, such as faster-than-normal discharge.

Given these risks, the safest place to store Ryobi batteries is inside your home — after all, if you're comfortable with your space, your power tool batteries will be, too. According to Ryobi's website, the best place to store your lithium-ion batteries is in an indoor closet, as it offers stable temperatures, protection from direct sunlight, and low humidity.