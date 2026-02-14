Is Ryobi's Link Modular System Worth It? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In recent years, power tool brands have been going head-to-head when it comes to making modular storage solutions, including Ryobi. Utilizing a common locking interface that works with its wall and mobile system, the Ryobi Link Modular System gives you the option to use compatible products with both. As of writing, Ryobi lists 63 Ryobi Link Modular System products and kits on its official website that span everything from slot boxes, hooks, baskets, cabinets, to all sorts of organizers. It's interesting to note that it also markets it for storing non-tool products as well, such as sports gear.
To get the best of both worlds, you'll want to invest first in its Link Accessory Rails, which measure 10 inches by 2.5 inches, and it can hold up to 75 lbs per linear foot of weight. After that, you may want to consider the Link Rolling Base that can serve as a base for stacking your mobile solutions. With swiveling casters and lockable front wheels, it's designed to carry up to 200 lbs.
That said, it's important to note that Ryobi only mentions 54 products that work with its mobile storage options. Because of this, some products like the Stowaway Wall Mounted Workbench are more of a fixed space-saving solution, since there is no compatible mobile storage mechanism. Not to mention, this isn't the only issue owners have raised before, since reviews for the Ryobi Link Modular System have been a mixed bag.
What do users have to say about the Ryobi Link Modular System?
While Ryobi is a generally beloved brand for other product lines, it does fall short of expectations for storage, and it's on the lower end of our list for major portable tool box brands. As for its Link modular storage line up in particular, users have lamented a slew of common problems that include issues with durability, not holding up its end of the bargain in terms of water resistance, and lack of stability for its cabinet offers.
If you still want to give the basic set up a go, its 7-piece Wall Storage Kit is pretty highly-rated with its wall rails, pair of utility hooks, two power tool hooks, and double organizer bin. Priced at just under $65, more than 140 people have rated it 4.8 stars on average on the official Ryobi website. On the other hand, it has a slightly lower, but still mostly positive 4.6-star rating from almost 400 Home Depot customers. In the same vein, Home Depot also sells the $189 20-piece Ryobi Link Wallet Storage Kit, which boasts a similar average rating of 4.6 stars from around 640 users.
If you're wondering how much you should expect to spend on each type, its cheapest attachment is its Link Reversible J Hook, which is sold for just under $6. On the other hand, the most expensive Link-compatible product is the $219 Link Speed Bench Mobile Work Station.
Who will benefit from using the Ryobi Link Modular System
While at first glance, one may assume that the people who can benefit the most from investing in the Ryobi Link Modular System are those who already use Ryobi tools, it's quite flexible even if you use other systems. On the Tool Review Zone YouTube Channel, they mention how it's the most heavy duty system for wall organization that they've tried, as well as the easiest to set up. If you care about aesthetics, they recommend painting it, in case you prefer power tools from other brands. That being said, other popular brands have also rolled out similar solutions that may be a better fit for your needs.
In the past, we've mentioned before how satisfied Milwaukee Packout kit owners were, and how they thought it was worth the premium price point when used properly. In a comparison video, YouTube creator Ben Grimsley Woodworking mentions that the Link's honeycomb design that locks with a button isn't as stable as Milwaukee's sliding lock system, and also lamented how the Link-compatible tool boxes don't offer as much variety in terms of internal storage boxes. They did agree that it's impressive for its relatively cheaper price, though.
Alternatively, you can get a pretty comprehensive Craftsman 230-piece Mechanics Tool Set for under $200, which slots perfectly with the VersaStack system. If you think both price points are still too expensive, you can get a similar experience for wall storage using pegboards instead, which make for a great budget DIY solution for workbench clutter.
Methodology
To help you decide if Ryobi's Link Modular system is worth it, we rounded up feedback from a variety of sources for a comprehensive view of its performance. In order to understand how it functions as a whole, we considered what people liked and didn't like about it as both as system and its key components.
Apart from general average ratings across multiple platforms, such as the official Ryobi website and Home Depot, we also referenced issues raised by dedicated reviewers from official product pages, reputable publishers, YouTube creators, and other members of the SlashGear team. Lastly, we referenced alternative modular storage solutions with unique features that may appeal to those who are flexible with a higher or lower budget.