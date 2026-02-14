Is Ryobi's Link Modular System Worth It? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In recent years, power tool brands have been going head-to-head when it comes to making modular storage solutions, including Ryobi. Utilizing a common locking interface that works with its wall and mobile system, the Ryobi Link Modular System gives you the option to use compatible products with both. As of writing, Ryobi lists 63 Ryobi Link Modular System products and kits on its official website that span everything from slot boxes, hooks, baskets, cabinets, to all sorts of organizers. It's interesting to note that it also markets it for storing non-tool products as well, such as sports gear.

To get the best of both worlds, you'll want to invest first in its Link Accessory Rails, which measure 10 inches by 2.5 inches, and it can hold up to 75 lbs per linear foot of weight. After that, you may want to consider the Link Rolling Base that can serve as a base for stacking your mobile solutions. With swiveling casters and lockable front wheels, it's designed to carry up to 200 lbs.

That said, it's important to note that Ryobi only mentions 54 products that work with its mobile storage options. Because of this, some products like the Stowaway Wall Mounted Workbench are more of a fixed space-saving solution, since there is no compatible mobile storage mechanism. Not to mention, this isn't the only issue owners have raised before, since reviews for the Ryobi Link Modular System have been a mixed bag.